How to Tell the Difference Between Good and Bad Quality Wine

The great taste and presence of a variety of flavors in wine makes it an important element of a party or get-together and is also good for health if you drink it occasionally. It contains antioxidants that increase longevity and reduce the risk of heart disease.

But have you ever wondered how to tell the difference between good quality wine and bad quality wine? People who drink wine regularly must be aware of the fact that what features make good quality wine, but for people who have started to drink wine they can easily tell the difference once they get to know about the difference.

Click here to shop for high-rated top-quality wine for your next party or get-together. This website sells all variants of wines in Kenya. Not only wines, but you can also shop the wide collection of vodka, tequila, gins, rums, and other varieties of drinks to choose from. This company provides the fastest delivery within 1 hour for orders in Nairobi, and for countrywide orders in Kenya, it takes 24 hours for delivery. You can play online with 100% security, or you can pay cash on delivery. The company also has a return policy and offers free pickup at any store location.

The difference between Good and Bad Quality Wine

Balance

One of the major attributes to determine the difference between good and bad quality wine is knowing if the key ingredients of the wine are perfectly balanced. Acidity, sweetness, tannin, and alcohol are the 4 key ingredients that make a wine balanced.

The solid mixture of the four key ingredients to one another determines the balance in a wine. If you regularly drink wine and have good taste in wine, it will be easier for you to tell the difference between good quality and bad quality wine by its balance. If a wine is perfectly balanced, none of its key ingredients stand out as the main component.

However, almost all wines are usually perfectly balanced. Acidity and tannin give a firm taste to the wine whilst the alcohol and the sweetness act as softening elements.

Depth

The next attribute that determines the difference between good quality and bad quality wine is the unmeasurable depth of flavor in the wine. The depth of the wine is measured with the layers of flavor in it.

The versatile depths of flavors in a glass of wine make a big difference in determining the quality of the wine. A wine that tastes more layers of flavors is a good quality wine, and you can taste the flavors coming out, treating your taste buds as you take the first sip, whereas a bad quality wine will just have the flavor of fruits.

Complexity

The complexity of the wine also determines the quality of the wine. A good quality wine comes with a multi-faceted high complexity of flavors. A good quality wine with complexity gives a lingering flavor in your mouth with each sip. A wine has higher complexity when it is hard to describe its exact flavors and aromas.

If you regularly drink wine, it won’t take long for you to figure out the flavors in case of a simple wine. It is difficult to identify every flavor you taste without one element overstating the rest. The term complicity is used to determine the total impression the wine provides you and is considered better quality.

Aftertaste

The quality of a wine is also measured by the impression it leaves in your taste buds and your palate after you finish drinking the wine. A premium good quality wine will give you more flavors in its aftertaste; also, the flavors will last for a longer time. In the case of bad quality wine, the flavor will vanish in seconds in its aftertaste. It won’t take long to figure out the quality of wine from its aftertaste for those who have good taste in wine.

Wines with high proportions of alcohol might give you a hot aftertaste, or some wines taste bitter because of tannin. If the elements are not in the correct proportions, then you will not get the lingering effect in its aftertaste.

Type of wines

The last attribute of determining the difference between good quality and bad quality wine is the wine you are drinking is in its true and original type. There are different types of wines that give you different flavors while drinking and have their character and identity depending on their region.

For example, white wine tastes savory, and creamy whereas rose wine tastes dry and sweet. A good premium quality wine will taste as per its type, whereas a bad quality will give you a different flavor in its aftertaste. With a good taste and knowledge of flavors in wine, it’s not very hard to find out the quality of the wine.

Price and brand

The easiest way to determine the difference between a good premium quality wine and bad quality wine is by its price and brand. Good quality wines are expensive and have a good brand name.

Expensive wines are high-end and have different layers of flavors, and give a fresh aroma when you pour it into the glass. These expensive and branded wines provide you with information regarding grape variety, origin, and age of the wine in its box from which you can determine its quality. These branded wines are properly balanced and give you long-lasting lingering taste effects.

Final Words

You can easily tell the difference between good quality and bad quality wine if you drink wine regularly. The more you drink, the more you can tell the flavor and taste difference. A good quality wine will leave different layers of flavors in your taste buds with a lingering effect on your palate. Premium quality wines will have a perfect combination of acidity, sweetness, tannin, and alcohol as their flavoring elements. Look for wines that have 14-15% volume of alcohol that provides you with a clear flavor of all ingredients in each sip. You can buy wines that are branded and expensive for assured good and premium quality wine.