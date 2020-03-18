Difference between Cloud PBX and Standard Phone Lines in 2020

We already know that thousands of companies have switched to the cloud or are embracing its power for data-storing due to its low budget set-up, flexibility, fantastic features, quick functionalities, etc. The cloud phone system is another powerful feature of cloud computing. However, it might not be the right solution for everyone. Every business has specific needs and requirements and the decision to choose a cloud phone system or traditional phone system depends entirely on that.

Difference between Cloud PBX and Standard Phone Lines

Every business or organization needs a system to communicate. When it comes to installing systems within a system in the early days, all of this referred to installing traditional phone systems that connect all the extensions of the phone to a small public network using PSTN or ISDN lines.

Phone systems usually come with a single upfront cost and were CapEx purchase. However, the upfront cost got canceled out due to return on investment. The traditional phone systems that we see today also offer VoIP services to eliminate the hefty expenses of international calls on ISDN or PSTN lines.

In contrast to that, a cloud PBX or cloud-based phone system is a hosted solution that requires an internet connection to connect the phone extensions to the public network. When it comes to cloud PBX, all you have to do is pay for training, softphones and monthly hosting rental fees. When it comes to initial set up expense, cloud PBX are much cheaper than traditional phone line systems. You can learn more about this topic on Nextiva.

Benefits of Cloud PBX

The greatest advantage of cloud PBX is the flexibility it provides to your business. You can scale the service up and down according to industry fluctuations and seasonal needs of your company.

Additional benefits also include not paying for PBX maintenance fee. Some of the benefits of Cloud PBX systems are:

No initial installation cost or monthly PBX maintenance fee.

Convenient in scaling the services up and down.

Manage facilities and calls well.

No capital outlay needed.

Voice quality is second to none.

Support remote communication for staff who wish to work at home.

Implementations of Cloud PBX

These benefits come into play when you are deciding on what system you should implement in your office, and this extensively depends on the type of work that you will be using the phones for. Companies that deal with a lot of clients from outside your country can benefit from a cloud PBX extensively, also companies that already have a very stable internet connection especially companies that are in the IT industry can benefit a lot from a Cloud PBX system because the initial requirement that the system needs has already been fulfilled beforehand and only minimal setup is now required.

The Convenience of Cloud PBX

These days the internet is becoming a necessity for every household and office likewise and this necessity can be used as an advantage in the offices. Since cloud PBX is a system that runs entirely on the internet we can use it as our advantage and add the functionality of a cloud PBX without the needs of any hardware support. Cloud PBX is quite easy to install and it has the most efficient install times as it does not need any major physical setups, and hence the system is also quite easy to understand so it does not require technical personals.

Benefits of Traditional Phone Line Systems

Even though the cloud PBX outdo the traditional phone line systems, traditional PBX has some benefits to offer too as well. Cloud PBX is best for small businesses and the ones who have stable internet connections. However, for large enterprises where things work through reliability and complex solutions, on-premises phone line systems might be the best option.

Some benefits of on-premises traditional phone line system include:

Expenses for server ownership reduces overtime.

No penny is spent on professional training as it is taken over by the provider most of the time.

A huge degree of command and control due to on-premises PBX.

You can send calls to other mobile phones and reduce operation disruptions through SIP trunking.

Implementations of Traditional Phone Lines

We have been using phone lines since the 1900s and once it was the cornerstone of every office because it provided a way to connect two people over incredible distances almost instantaneously. Today this technology is still relevant and is used by many companies around the world as their main form of contact. Implementing a phone line system is a bit more complicated than a cloud PBX as it requires cable lines to be connected to the particular cellphone in order for it to work. This may become a hassle if you have a pre-furnished office but the task is just tedious and not difficult.

The Convenience of Traditional Phone Lines

Phone lines are a very common asset in many companies and you will quite easily find all the required information on installing them all over the internet. And one of the main convenience of a phone line is that the PBX is on-site, which provides greater control over the entire system as a whole.

If you are stuck between these two choices, you might have to consider your business needs and requirements first. If you are a business that deals with a lot of international calls and clients then a cloud-based PBX is going to be perfect for you as it does not have the overhead cost as a traditional phone line because whether you are a small business or a large enterprise, a stable internet connection is what you need for cloud telephony.

On the other hand, if your business operates within the city or you run a factory of sorts and only need to connect to the factory employees on a regular basis than a traditional phone line will work just fine for you as it does not require any internet of fancy equipment to operate and works on very minimal equipment’s.