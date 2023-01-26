Diet Pills: Everything You Need to Know

Being overweight is a real problem these days, which increases health risks. Experts from the University of Bergen (Norway) conducted a study during which they found out that obesity, which appeared before the age of 40, in women increases the risk of developing endometrial cancer by 70%, in men by 58% of kidney cancer and 29% of colon cancer.

Diet pills for women and men such as Orlistat capsules usp 120 mg are pharmacological drugs that reduce appetite, change metabolism or prevent fat absorption. Ultimately, they help control or reduce body weight.

How Dangerous Is Excess Weight?

Excess body weight is a common cause of such health problems as:

cardiovascular pathologies – varicose disease, arterial hypertension, ischemic heart disease, heart failure, stroke, heart attack;

metabolic disorders – carbohydrate metabolism disorders, increased cholesterol in the blood, diabetes;

diseases of the respiratory system – hypoventilation syndrome, sleep apnea, the tendency to bronchial asthma;

diseases of the musculoskeletal system – osteoarthritis, loss of muscle mass;

pathologies of the reproductive system – hyperandrogenism, anovulation, menstrual cycle disorders, endometrial hyperplasia, polycystic ovary syndrome, infertility, early puberty in girls;

diseases of the digestive tract – gastritis, inflammation of the gallbladder, reflux disease, fatty liver disease, gallstone disease;

psychoemotional disorders – anxiety, maladjustment in society, depression.

Stress and Eating Habits

Research shows that when high demands are placed on the body (and stress is just such a situation), the demand for proteins, fats, and carbohydrates for energy production increases. If we skip meals or do not follow a balanced diet, our nutritional needs are not met.

When the body starts sending SOS signals, the hand reaches for treats. Eating a piece of candy or a cookie brings immediate, but short-term relief, which threatens a stronger decline in energy. If the stress is prolonged, this cycle may repeat itself. And add fatigue and irritability to other symptoms that prevent us from living fully.

Coping Methods to Get You Through a Challenging Time

Change your eating habits and always have breakfast in the morning. To begin with, glucose is necessary for normal brain function. Second, the only thing that ensures a constant level of glucose in the blood is frequent daytime food ingestion. And how quickly and effectively reactions occur determines this.

Include good fats. Omega-3 fatty acids, which are included in fish oil, flax seeds, and walnuts, enhance cerebral blood flow. This fatty acid deficit can cause depression and other anxiety problems.

Eat some veggies and fruit. They are a good source of copper, zinc, manganese, and vitamins A, E, and C. These vitamins and minerals neutralize the stress hormones produced by the adrenal glands in a state of anxiety.

Diversify your diet with foods with a high fiber content. Oatmeal, nuts, beans, leafy vegetables, and fruits improve the work of the gastrointestinal tract, thanks to which the assimilation of useful substances that we get with food increases. The more fiber, the higher the body’s ability to resist stress.

During prolonged stress, the body feels an increased need for proteins. If 0.8-1.1 g of protein per kilogram of body weight is enough for an adult in normal life, then in periods of emotional stress, the amount of meat, beans, nuts, and dairy products should be increased by 10-20%.

Many soft and alcoholic drinks contain a lot of sugar. Too much sugar can lead to weight gain and obesity. Sodas, sodas, zucchini, and juice drinks can be high in added sugar but very low in nutrients. Fruit juices and smoothies are often considered a healthy option, but they contain sugar, so you should limit your intake to 150 ml per day.

You should aim to drink six to eight glasses of fluid a day. Water is best, it’s a healthy and cheap choice to quench your thirst. It has no calories and no sugar. Other healthier options include skim milk and sugar-free drinks, including tea and coffee.

Calories from alcohol are “empty calories” and have no nutritional value. Your body cannot store alcohol, so processes such as nutrient absorption and fat burning are interrupted to get rid of the alcohol. You can still drink alcohol, but try to drink less. Many alcohol brands now have “light” or low-alcohol alternatives that you can try or opt for a low-calorie shake like a Diet Coke. Drinking water between alcoholic drinks can reduce the number of units you drink.

To lose weight or maintain weight loss, you need to stay active. Try to make physical activity part of your daily routine.

If you haven’t been physically active lately, you need to start carefully and realistically. You can start with short, manageable sessions each day, increasing the duration and gradually increasing the load.

Simply walking or jogging daily can help control your weight and improve your health and well-being. Try to find an exercise that you enjoy. Perhaps swimming or a team sport would do. Maybe cycling becomes an integral part of your day and you can cycle to work instead of driving, or maybe you could take the stairs to the office instead of the elevator.

Diet Pills: Classification

Diet pills for men and women, sold in pharmacies, are conventionally divided into five categories:

Anorexigens. Effective means suppress the feeling of hunger by acting directly on the brain. Capsules and tablets based on sibutramine, such as Slimia, Goldline, Lindaxa. Stimulators of peristalsis. Diet pills based on microcrystalline cellulose. They act like natural fiber, that is, they swell in the stomach and provide a feeling of satiety. Thanks to them, a person eats much less than usual, therefore reducing the number of calories consumed. In addition, such drugs improve the work of the gastrointestinal tract, for example, MKC Ankir-B. Combined means. Complexes containing both a medicinal substance that reduces hunger and vegetable fibers that increase satiety, for example, Dietressa, Reduxin. Lipase inhibitors (fat burners). Tablets for weight loss that break down fats, suppress the absorption of fats in the intestines, and accelerate metabolism: Orlistat, Xenical, Orsoten. Biologically active additives. They cleanse the body of impurities and toxins, and reduce the feeling of hunger: Turboslim Day, Turboslim Night, Turboslim Cleansing, etc.

A separate group should include teas that cleanse from toxins and impurities – products for weight loss. Doctors do not recommend using these tools to fight excess weight. Their long-term reception causes serious dehydration and severe vitamin deficiency. After their withdrawal, the body struggles with exhaustion, so the weight quickly returns.