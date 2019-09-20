Diet During Viral Fever

This can drain you of your energy and make you feel dreadful. The blocked sinuses, sniffling, fevers, headaches, body pain can be quite annoying. To banish the fever and get back on your feet as soon as possible you should turn to some miracle foods. Here are some foods that will not only cheer you up but also help you feel better

Broths

Every sick person’s go-to food, broth has a tonne of benefits. When you are under the weather, it’s important to stay hydrated and broths will do just that. When you drink warm broth, it will immediately decongest you by clearing away the mucus. The vegetables present in the broth will ply your body with vital nutrients and minerals, which you need to recuperate.

Moreover, the broth is very easy to digest. As it is, digestion weakens when you are sick, so what makes broth the perfect food is that your body won’t have to use much energy in processing it.

If you are not a vegetarian, you should definitely opt for chicken stew. It is packed full of vitamins, proteins, and carbohydrates- all that your body needs to heal.

Moreover, broth and chicken stew both boost your immunity and help to eliminate the virus.

Garlic

Make sure you put plenty of garlic in whatever you are eating. Garlic is renowned for its medicinal properties and since time immemorial people have been consuming it whenever they caught a cold or a viral fever. Garlic acts as a natural antibiotic because it contains antioxidants that kill the virus.

In fact, eating garlic regularly will actually make you less prone to viral fevers.

Coconut Water

Drink at least a glass of coconut water every day when you are down with viral fever. First of all, it hydrates you because it contains glucose and electrolytes. It can also soothe stomach discomfort, which often accompanies viral fever.

Coconut water contains antioxidants and can help combat the viral fever virus.

Hot steaming tea

Tea is one of the most sure-shot ways of dealing with viral fever. Hot tea acts as a decongestant and unblocks your nose and sinuses. Try to opt for tea that does not contain caffeine because caffeinated tea can dehydrate you. Tea contains polyphenols, antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties that are effective against viral fever.

Honey

Honey is one of the most potent antibacterial foods out there. It can activate your immune system and kill the harmful pathogens in your body. Honey can also ease your sore throat.

Ginger

Nausea is one of the most distressing side effects of viral fever. Ginger is a remedy to that. A natural anti-steroidal and anti-inflammatory drug have anti-microbial properties. So eat ginger when you have contracted viral fever.

Bananas

Bananas are easy to digest. They contain carbohydrates that can strengthen you when you are feeling weak and exhausted. Moreover, the soluble fibers they contain will stop diarrhea and vomiting.

If you also want to learn about home remedies of viral fever, then you can check out an article on the same on PharmEasy.

You have to be very careful with what you eat when you have contracted viral fever. Foods have restorative properties that can help you fight off the effects of it.