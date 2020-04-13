Diddy Enjoys Draya’s Twerking On IG Live, But Shuts Down Lizzo

For Lizzo, twerking has become part of her entire image, one that has left many championing the singer’s dedication to rewriting body image stigmas. She even attempted to bust out her signature move during Diddy’s IG Live Easter dance party, only for Diddy to swiftly come through with the kibosh.

“It’s Easter Sunday,” maintains Diddy, requesting something a little more family-friendly.

Though Lizzo is a good sport about it, many of her fans took issue with Diddy’s request, citing hypocrisy from the legendary mogul. After all, he didn’t exactly keep the same energy when Draya Michelle came through to twerk her way through Juvenile’s “Back Dat Azz Up”.

