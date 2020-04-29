Diddy: “Black Votes Will Not Be For Free, What Are We Getting In Return?”

Biden is certain to face Donald Trump during November’s election, after seeing off competition from a field including senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. However, Diddy said black Americans will not automatically vote for the Democratic Party nominee and support will have to be earned.

Speaking on Naomi Campbell’s “No Filter With Naomi” YouTube series, he said: “The black vote is not going to be for free. We’re going to have to see some promises. We’re going to have to understand what kind of deal we’re getting. What are we getting in return for our vote?”

“Because nothing has changed in America for black America. In order for us to vote for Biden, we can’t be taken for granted like we always are because we’re supposed to be Democrats or because people are afraid of Trump”.

Diddy added: “And I will hold the vote hostage if I had to”. The music mogul also said if he were in power, he would be in support of reparations for slavery.