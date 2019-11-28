Did Kylie Jenner Get a Boob Job? Plastic Surgeon & Fans Speculate 2019

Kylie Jenner’s revealing Halloween costumes from this year have left fans, critics, and plastic surgeons scratching their heads. Why? They’re convinced she’s had breast implants.

This isn’t the first time the KUWTK star has been accused of using plastic surgery to enhance her look. Some believe she’s had breast implants and butt injections in the past, but Kylie has always denied it.

The only thing she has ever admitted to getting is lip fillers. However, it did take some time for her to openly admit that to fans. She hasn’t made any new announcements lately about her body, but people can’t help but speculate she’s hiding something again. Like a breast augmentation.

Whether she's had a boob job or not, her influence on social media is unmatched. Her famous lips have even inspired some people to get lip fillers.

Fans & Doctors Have Their Doubts

While Kylie has repeatedly denied claims over the years of having breast implants, fans and plastic surgeons are skeptical.

In this most recent flare-up of accusations over Halloween, fans were critical of some of her costumes. In one costume, she was Ariel from Disney’s The Little Mermaid, and many thought her breasts looked larger than normal. Another revealing purple fairy costume also sparked attention and accusations.

Even doctors are starting to weigh in on the matter.

One plastic surgeon agreed with Kylie’s critics. He said, “it is the firmness and the position of her breasts that lead me to believe she has had surgical enhancement”.

Could this be another one of Kylie’s secrets?

It is no doubt there has been an increase in demand for plastic surgery services since the advent of social media. Kylie’s infamous pouty lips showcased on Instagram have notably inspired many others to get lip fillers.

There is also a new phenomenon around Halloween due to Kylie’s and other celebrities’ influence on Instagram. One surgeon reported that “people are now requesting lip fillers, cheek fillers, butt injections, and breast injections so they can look more like the celebrities they want to emulate on Halloween”.

The surgeon also reported noticing an ‘uptick’ in demand for these services just for their Halloween costume.

Kylie loves the spotlight, but is it bad for the mental health of young teens?

More teens than ever before are starting to make permanent changes to their bodies. And while plastic surgery is totally normal, denying it to garner attention is toxic for youth.

Especially teenage girls see the way Kylie looks on Instagram and Snapchat, and they want to be just like her. Making a purchase from her makeup line is relatively harmless. However, actually going to get botox or lip fillers to look just like her is extreme.

Many teens even develop body dysmorphia, eating disorders, and depression. They feel they will never live up to the modern idea of beauty established by the Kardashian family.

A source close to Kylie has said of past allegations: “If she did have implants, I don’t think Kylie will ever admit to it. She loves all the speculation because it keeps her in the news, and Kylie loves to be the center of attention.”

This dishonesty with fans may be good for Kylie’s publicist. But it’s definitely not good for the millions of young, vulnerable teens who now have unrealistic expectations of natural beauty. It’s time for Kylie and other celebrities to have an honest conversation about their use of plastic surgery.