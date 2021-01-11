Diabetes & Erectile Dysfunction – Does It Hurt Men’s Impotence – 2021 Review

Diabetes has been on the rise in the United States and is one of the most prevalent chronic disorders in the country. Patients with diabetes not only have to control their blood glucose levels to avoid long-term health issues (such as kidney failure, eye damage, nerve discomfort, and cardiac problems), but they can have problems that impact their life more physically, such as problems with getting or sustaining an erection that may affect their sex lives.

How is diabetes linked to erectile dysfunction?

For males, type 1 and type 2 diabetes may contribute to an elevated risk of erectile dysfunction or short-term ED. Based on results from a survey report, the probability for men with diabetes is 50% greater than for men without diabetes, regardless of the form of diabetes they have. While several men can grow ED as they mature, those with diabetes can develop ED 5 – 10 years faster than others.

It is necessary to remember that ED can be linked to poor blood supply to the penis (vascular), mental concerns such as depression (psychological), or complications with the nerves of the penis (neurological). Diabetes may cause or exacerbate these problems. As such, people with diabetes who have ED appear to find that the condition is steadily getting worse.

Current medical awareness has defined a variety of possible factors especially for patients with diabetes:

Harm to blood vessels – Diabetes indicates that there is more sugar (glucose) in the bloodstream, which may damage tiny blood vessels (called microvascular disease). This is what triggers kidney injury, vision failure, and nerve pain. Although the harm done to tiny blood vessels in the penis often makes it difficult to get and sustain an erection. That’s why ED is bad for men with long-standing, untreated diabetes. Men with diabetes and high blood pressure can also face an elevated chance of ED due to more disruption to the arteries in the penis.

Low testosterone levels – It is projected that 25 percent of men with diabetes have low testosterone levels. As testosterone has a significant effect on sexual activity in males, low testosterone may contribute to ED.

Depression – Often men with diabetes may become depressed or have anxiety due to the difficulty of having to cope with a difficult illness. Depression may contribute to a variety of difficulties with an erection. One indication of this is the lack of sleep that induces the loss of morning erections (“morning wood”), which is natural to healthy men. Anxiety can cause men to unexpectedly lose their erection during intercourse, or have trouble in erection.

Medication Adverse Effects – Often men who have diabetes are controlled with several medicines to reduce their chance of cardiac attacks or diabetes complications. Some of these medicines can often contribute to ED by reducing blood pressure or inducing other side effects that render erection difficult.

How can I treat erectile dysfunction if I have diabetes?

Since patients with diabetes also have several other health problems to remember, it is difficult to create a "one-size-fits-all" prescription to address ED. However, there are a variety of choices that you may suggest.

Changes in lifestyle

Diabetes care depends on dietary improvements, all of which can only aim to lower blood glucose, but may also improve the body and reduce the likelihood of ED. In clinical trials, increased glucose regulation has been shown to enhance erections and reduce the likelihood of developing ED.

Quitting smoking – Smoking raises the chance of ED by raising your blood pressure, which over time will destroy tiny blood vessels in your penis. It’s much harder if you have diabetes, which may do harm to your blood vessels.

Reducing fat and cholesterol in the diet – Study has found that men with elevated cholesterol are at greater risk of ED, and that making dietary improvements to decrease fat and cholesterol levels will help reduce this risk.

Exercise and weight loss – Reducing weight is vital for men with diabetes who are obese or overweight, as it may help reduce blood glucose levels and improve blood circulation. This enhancements may also assist with ED. In clinical trials, weight reduction has been a fantastic way to return sexual function to many men.

Stress Relief – Diabetes may contribute to mental health issues, such as depression or anxiety, and may exacerbate or intensify ED by psychological stress. Overcoming tension may be achieved in a variety of forms, such as by therapy or suggestion.

Mechanical therapy

If diabetes causes problems with blood flow to the penis, a variety of devices can help to improve blood flow, particularly for those who may not react to drugs. These involve vacuum-assisted erection machines that effectively pull blood into the penis to induce an erection that has been found to function for 2 in every 3 males.

Prosthetic surgery is another more invasive procedure. Here, a prosthesis is implanted into the penis, which can be enlarged if sex is needed. Unlike medicines, these machines are a one-time cost, but the choice largely relies on personal choice.

Additional considerations

Since diabetes may trigger ED in several ways, make sure to speak to your doctor regarding your care plan. Many online resources can suggest alternative therapies or avoid some drugs that you may be using.

If you can suggest these choices, you can talk to your doctor before you make any sudden adjustments to prevent adverse health effects or to make your ED easier. Finally, sex is always an emotional relationship with a spouse, and even though it can be frustrating to struggle with ED, it is crucial that both you and your partner feel supported. Consider pairs in counselling or community groups if you believe like this could be helpful.

Lose the additional pounds. Overweight can cause—or worsen—erectile dysfunction.

Include physical exercise on an everyday schedule. Exercise can assist with underlying problems that play a role in erectile dysfunction in a variety of ways, including decreasing fatigue, making you reduce weight and increasing blood flow.

Limit or cut the alcohol. Excess alcohol can lead to erectile dysfunction. Conduct this in moderation if you want to consume alcohol. For healthier people, this suggests up to one drink a day for men older than 65 years of age and up to two beverages a day for men aged 65 and under.