Diabetes And It’s Preceding Element

Man!!!…arguably the most advanced of all species existing on mother earth, has always sought out ways in advancing and revolutionizing our processes. And truth be told…we have done a very good job of improving our way of life in terms of technology, finance, travel, education, and management of health conditions.

But there is one gray area that seems to be lagging behind, and that is in the field of diet and nutrition. There appears to be a lot of controversies surrounding this premise. Over the years, a lot of dieticians, scientists, nutritionists, and medical researchers, have proposed various theories as regards the best diets and food choices for us as humans.

Popular diets like the Paleolithic diet, keto diet, Atkins diet, elimination diet, liquid diets, gluten-free diet, vegan diet, vegetable diet, peanut diet—to name a few—are all diets that have been proposed over time as the best diet.

But even with all these diets available, we still find that more and more people are becoming overweight and the number of diabetic patients continues to rise exponentially each year. It might interest you to know that 60% of women in the U.S. are overweight.

More revealing is a research carried out by the international consortium of researchers chaired by the institute for health metrics and evaluation (IHME) at Washington University which indicated 78 million adults living in the U.S. are obese, which constitutes the highest number of obese adults living in any country.

Second to the U.S. in terms of obesity in China, at 46 million obese adults, and third is India, raking in a 30 million population of overweight people. The reason for the incessant emphasis on overweight is that concrete research and evidence shows that 90% of overweight patients have type two diabetes.

Diabetes is a plague that has—and still is—rampaging through our sophisticated and advanced society. One would think that with all our achievements and intellectual capacity, this should be the least of our worries…but..!!!!! Heck, what do I know?

