Is Dexter Available on Netflix – 2020 Guide

Dexter has one of the best and most interesting portrayals of serial killers in TV history. The story is so good that you can easily end up binging a whole season in one day!

But is it available on Netflix?

Yes, but there’s a catch – you can only watch it in the US. It’s not available on other countries’ libraries. If you don’t believe us, use StreamCatcher from ProPrivacy (streamcatcher.proprivacy.com). It’s an online tool that tells you which regions a Netflix title is available in.

You’re probably a bit upset if you were really looking forward to watching it.

Well, no need to let that ruin your day. We’ll show you how to easily unblock Dexter so that you can watch it on Netflix anywhere in the world.

First Things First – What’s Stopping You from Watching Dexter Outside the US?

One word – geo-blocking. It’s how Netflix controls what content you can and can’t vatch on their platform. Here’s how it works:

When you visit Netflix, you send a connection request. The site checks the request, and sees your IP address. Your IP tells Netflix what country you are from. Based on that information, Netflix redirects you to your country’s content library.

So even if you google “Dexter Netflix,” and click on the show’s URL, you won’t be able to watch it if you don’t have a US IP address. You’ll only get to set alerts so that Netflix notifies you when it becomes available in you region.

How to Bypass Geo-Blocks and Unblock Dexter Right Now

The solution is obvious – you need to hide your real IP address from Netflix, and trick the site into thinking you have a US IP address.

But how can you do that?

Luckily, you don’t need to do anything too complicated (like renting a VPS in the US). You can easily get around Netflix’s geo-blocking by using a VPN – an online tool that encrypts your traffic and hides your IP address.

Basically, the VPN will route your traffic through a server. Instead of your connection looking like this:

Device à ISP Network à Netflix

It will look like this:

Device à ISP Network à VPN Server à Netflix

Because of that, Netflix will think your traffic is coming from the VPN server, not your device. It will only see the VPN’s IP address. As long as you’re using a US VPN server, Netflix will see a US IP address. So you’ll be able to watch Dexter since Netflix will redirect you to the US content library.

How to Pick a Good Netflix VPN

The most important thing is to make sure the VPN can actually unblock Netflix. Sure, all VPNs say they do that, but that’s not really true. Some of them can only unblock Netflix temporarily.

Why?

Because Netflix is really, really good at detecting VPN IP addresses. When it does that, it redirects users to the Netflix proxy error page.

How do you check if a VPN can actually unblock Netflix, though? Paying for multiple subscriptions and seeing which VPN handles Netflix very well over the course of two or three months isn’t really appealing.

Don’t worry – we’ll offer you a shortcut: just use ExpressVPN and NordVPN. According to our tests, they should be able to unblock Netflix without any issues.

Other Must-Have Features

Besides unblocking Netflix, a VPN should also offer these perks:

Unlimited bandwidth – The last thing you want is to keep having to make sure you’re not going over your monthly bandwidth cap before you let the next Dexter episode start playing.

Cross-platform compatible apps – You probably want to watch the show everywhere: in your bed, on your lunch break, while commuting to work, on the toilet, etc. If the VPN provider only offers an app for PCs, you won’t be able to do that.

User-friendly design – You want to unblock and enjoy a TV show, not learn how to use complicated third-party clients like Cisco AnyConnect. The VPN app must have a very simple and intuitive design that you can easily get the hang of.

A large fleet of servers – Hundreds or thousands of servers are ideal since you won’t have to worry about overcrowded servers slowing down your speeds. Also, when you’re done with Dexter, you can unblock popular shows from other countries’ libraries.

How to Use a Netflix VPN to Watch Dexter

It’s extremely simple – just do this:

Subscribe to a VPN. Download a VPN app to your device. Install the VPN app. Run the app, and use it to connect to a US VPN server. And you’re done – go ahead and binge Dexter as much as you want!

Why Is Dexter Only Available in the US on Netflix?

Because Netflix only bought licensing rights for that region. They don’t own the show, so they can’t decide to stream it worldwide. They’d need global rights to do that.

Why don’t they have them?

Probably because they weren’t for sale. The copyright holder likely sold them to other streaming sites and TV networks in other countries. For example, in the UK, Dexter is available on Sky Go.

Even if the rights were for sale, Netflix first has to decide if it’s a worthwhile investment. If they data mining says people in your country wouldn’t be interested in Dexter, they won’t buy the rights for your region. Licensing content is a huge expense for Netflix, so they can’t make investments that don’t have a positive ROI.

Did You Also Have to Unblock Dexter to Watch It?

Or any other show for that matter. If you did, what was your experience like? Did you use a VPN or a different unblocking method? Did it work flawlessly?

Please let us know in the comments below or on social media.