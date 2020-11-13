7 Effective Tips and Tricks to Detox Your Body Naturally – 2020 Guide

The detoxification process eliminates toxins and other harmful compounds from the body in order to improve both the physical and psychological health of a person. The benefits of detox are numerous ranging from disease prevention, weight loss, to radiant skin. Additionally, detox can help eliminate compounds such as THC faster. In this post, you’re going to learn some of the most effective, and natural, tips and tricks to detox your body.

1. Start your day with warm water and lemon juice

Natural detox isn’t the most difficult task in the world when you know what to do. The easiest way to make it happen is to start your day with a glass of warm water and freshly squeezed lemon juice. A combination of water and lemon flushes toxins out of your body.

Plus, lemon is a rich source of vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that neutralizes free radicals and protects the body against oxidative stress and damages it would cause. For better results, you may also try grating ginger into the drink. When working together, lemon and ginger improve digestion and boost your metabolism. It takes only two to three minutes to make the drink which you should take on an empty stomach.

2. Modify your diet

In the perfect world, we would be able to eat whatever we want and remain healthy. In reality, it doesn’t work that way. To stay healthy and prevent medical conditions we need to modify our diet. The same applies to detox too. You see, the most significant source of toxin buildup in the body is the consumption of exceedingly refined, fried, processed, and packaged foods. Alcohol, sugar, excessive salt can also impair our health, metabolism, and the body’s ability to detoxify itself.

The story gets worse when you take into account that pesticide-sprayed produce can also harm the body and introduce pathogens to your system. If you're looking for a natural and effective detox, you may also want to modify your diet and eat the right foods.

Chose organic fruits and vegetables and avoid junk food. Enrich your diet with cruciferous vegetables, berries, garlic, and spices such as turmeric all of which support detox. This is especially the case when you combine these foods with protein and healthy fat. Make sure your diet also includes probiotics which you can find in yogurt and kefir. Probiotics are good bacteria that support digestive health and metabolism.

3. Drink green tea instead of coffee

Green tea is one of the healthiest beverages in the world. It’s also a great solution for detox. Instead of coffee and other caffeinated beverages, you may want to drink green tea because it provides a plethora of health benefits. Green tea cleanses the digestive system and supports metabolism. This way, it promotes healthy weight loss but also allows the body to flush out toxins more effectively.

4. Stay hydrated

Most people don’t drink enough water, but it’s never too late to make some changes. Water is crucial for overall health and wellbeing, weight management, and detox. Hydration supports optimal cellular performances, and one of them is detoxification. Water is imperative for the proper elimination of unwanted toxins and other compounds. Keep in mind that staying hydrated is important, but it also matters what you drink.

Instead of sugar-laden store-bought juices and sodas, you should strive to drink water mainly. Women need about two liters of water every day while men should aim for about four liters. You can go one step further and add fresh fruits to water. Wash thoroughly and chop up some lemon, strawberries, and other fruits you like. That way, you’ll get flavored, vitamin-rich, and sugar-free water.

5. Exercise

In order to support an effective detox most naturally, then you should try to exercise regularly. Physical activity improves your circulation which is crucial for flushing out the toxins. Moreover, exercise also supports digestion, reduces tensions, lubricates joints, and makes you healthier and stronger in every way.

With exercises, bodily functions become more effective. Detoxification is one of those functions. There is no rule in terms of exercises you should do. To stick to your workout routine, you need to find and do something you like. You can even practice sports or exercise at home if that suits you.

6. Get enough sleep

When the body is sleep deprived all its processes tend to slow down. This means your body’s detox function may also slow down and make it more difficult to expel toxins and other compounds.

Strive to get seven to nine hours of sleep every night. Even more so is important to set up a specific sleep schedule and stick to it. The sleep schedule means you go to bed every night at the same time and wake up every morning at the same time as well.

7. Drink herbal tea

First of all, it’s important to clarify that herbal tea is not the same as the normal tea you drink every day. You see, herbal tea is a rich source of antioxidants. At the same time, it hydrates your body and suppresses appetite to promote weight management. Drinking herbal tea before bedtime boosts metabolism and facilitates the clearing of the waste from the body by improving digestion.

Bottom line

This post delivered some of the most effective tips and tricks to detox your body naturally. Remember, a healthy lifestyle is important for proper detox. Strive to modify your diet and exercise regularly to support the body’s detox function and speed it up.