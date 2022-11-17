Designing Exterior Doors To Enhance Your Home

The exterior doors are the major point that creates the first impression of your home, especially for people who have never been inside your home. Therefore the entry doors play a major role in the image that people have of your home regardless of whether they have been outside or not.

Exterior doors come in different designs, and it is the role of the homeowners to decide on the best design for them. There are doors meant for traditional homes and others made for modern homes. You can click here to learn more about how front doors can improve your home.

Principles Of Designing Entry Doors

You need to consider various things when settling for certain exterior doors designs. These factors determine whether you will enhance your home or not. They include aspects such as the symmetry of the entry doors where your home has a centered entryway using decorative door lights facilitates an aspect of balance.

The depth is also an important consideration; adding color helps add some depth to your door. In cases where the entryway is flat, using a color such as dark wood helps to establish the front door as a point of destination.

The direction is also another factor that affects the design. For instance, a wood front door is perfect for complementing the balance of the line in your structure.

If you are looking forward to portraying a sign of luxury from your front door, you should consider a door with a wide width. Adding sidelights on the wide door portrays a sign of context and proportion.

A front door with panels adds visual texture, indicating harmony. A door design can always be used to meet your needs and requirements for enhancing your home.

Design Considerations For Front Doors

Other factors affect the design of the front door you choose to use for your home. These factors are as discussed below.

Home Location

In the cases where the front door opening was designed to face the direction where there is a lot of wind and sun exposure, you must use a wood material that is hard to avoid easy destruction by the sun.

In this situation, using softwood exterior doors will only cost you to incur extra charges in maintenance or even replacement in the long run after the door has been destroyed by the sun.

Before you decide on the door design to use a certain design, you should consider the direction of your home and how the direction the front door will face will affect the door design you decide to use.

The Durability And Security You Desire

If you are looking forward to staying for a long time without replacing your doors, you should consider a very durable door design.

All entry doors require regular maintenance, but some have more life span than others. Durable doors are made of strong material, which is also a plus in terms of the security they provide.

The Art Designs You Desire

Different manufacturers design their doors to accommodate different types of art. Some decorations are perfect on traditional homes doors, while others are meant for modern homes. Homeowners should first understand their home type before settling on specific types of art for their doors.

The Principles Of Enhancing Your Home

There are helpful considerations that homeowners should consider to enhance their homes. Here are some of the principles.

Increasing The Energy Flow

When energy is flowing correctly, and in the right direction in your home, you can all achieve the comfort you desire in your home. The way you design your home has a great impact on energy flow. You should align furniture centrally with the exterior doors, but they should not be in line.

Reduce Clutter

Having too many objects and devices all over the house makes it look unattractive. Enhance the value of your home by organizing and blending in objects and furniture inside your home with the entry door designs.

Security

Exterior doors also promote security. If your home has an alarm system, adding a nice door will make it more difficult for would-be burglars to break into your home. And if you have children, an attractive exterior door can help discourage them from leaving toys or other items outside, where they may be stolen by strangers.

The Proper Way to Clean Your Doors

One of the most important aspects of your home’s exterior is its doors. They are the first thing people see and interact with when they enter your home. This is why it is important to take care of them properly so that they look good and function efficiently. Here are four tips for cleaning your doors:

1. Cleaning Your Doors with a Pressure Washer

If you have a pressure washer, use it to clean your doors. A pressure washer can be very effective at getting rid of dirt, debris, and graffiti on your doors. You just need to make sure that you use the right nozzle and spray pattern for your door material. Be sure to wear safety gear while using a pressure washer, and avoid direct contact with the water spray.

2. Using Bleach and Water

Another way to clean your doors is to use bleach and water. Mix one cup of bleach with two gallons of water in a bucket or container, and pour the mixture over your door surface. Let the solution sit on the door for 30 minutes before scrubbing it with a stiff brush. Be careful not to scratch the surface too much, as this will destroy the finish. Wear gloves while cleaning with this method, as bleach can cause skin irritation if ingested or absorbed through the skin.

3. Washing Your Doors with a Garden Hose attachment

If you don’t have access to a pressure washer or bleach, you can wash your doors with a garden hose attachment. Fill a large bucket or container with water, and attach the hose to the faucet. Turn on the water and wait until it starts to flow strongly. Spray the water onto the door surface, using a gentle stream. Let the water soak into the surface for a few minutes, then scrub it with a brush. Be sure to use a soap that is specifically designed for doors, as regular household soaps can damage your door finish.

4. Cleaning Your Doors with a Soft Cloth

If you don’t have access to any of the above cleaning methods, you can clean your doors with a soft cloth. Wet the cloth in warm water, then wring it out so that it is slightly damp. Wipe the door clean with the cloth, using gentle pressure and circular motions. Be sure to avoid getting any water on the glass or wood surface of your door.

Conclusion

If you’re looking to add a touch of style and class to your home, consider designing exterior doors. Not only will they make a big impact on the look and feel of your property, but they can also be opened from the inside using automatic door openers, so you can enjoy all the benefits of fresh air and sunshine without having to get out of bed in the morning.