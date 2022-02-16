5 Steps To Design Your Dream Home

Designing your dream home is undeniably one of the most incredible milestones in your life. Because it’s your dream home, it’s safe to consider it as your forever home, too. Perhaps after moving from one flat/home to another, you’ve now reached this final point of making your dream house. It doesn’t have to be the biggest or the grandest: it only needs to have all the features you’ve long wanted to have in a home.

A dream home is truly yours, where every corner is well thought of and every feature is accounted for. If you already have a family, everything you desire in a family home is present. Although you can be inspired by other designs, most input should come from you. Meanwhile, you can have builders and designers, like BoutiqueHomePlans, bring your design to life.

What should you expect when designing your dream home? Here’s a step-by-step rundown:

Assess Your Budget

There’s no dream home to speak of when you don’t even have a budget to start with. Hence, it’s fitting that you first figure out how much you can spend to build it.

The most common route to building a home is to take out a mortgage for it. Yet this doesn’t mean there’s no ceiling on how much you should and can spend on it. Taking out a loan is a massive responsibility, with monthly payments you have to account for. Those monthly payments should be a comfortable amount, so you’ll still have enough to cover all your other outgoings along with any savings you still need to keep.

Assessing your budget is necessary, so you can also determine the limits as to the size and features you desire for your dream home. If, for instance, there are facets that are too pricey, you can make the necessary adjustments so they will fall with your budget.

Look To The Future

Designing a dream home means you’re not just looking at your present situation in life; you also need to have the future in mind. After all, it’s a home that should last you through forever. Thinking about the future means designing your home in a way that should your family size increase, your home will still suit that number. Should any renovations be needed, those will only be minor.

For example, be realistic about how many children you’ll want to have. Then, add at least one to two rooms on top of that number. If you want three kids, then have five rooms: one for each kid, one to serve as the master’s bedroom, and another extra one that will be your guest room.

Likewise, if you’re thinking about transitioning from a physical office setting to a home office, allocate a space for that, too. It can also double as a home study space for the kids. If there’s anything these past years have taught homeowners, it’s that there should always be that readiness for whatever big change may arise.

To start with, click here for more insights about the specifics of home design tips.

Find The Right Lender To Finance Your Home

With your allocated budget in mind, you also have to find the right lenders. Different lending companies have their respective offers and rates, so you need to ensure you’re getting the best offers.

For instance, compare the interest rates of each lender. Why pay a tremendously high interest rate when you can find a reasonable one? Choosing a lender isn’t something you should take lightly, given the long working relationship you’re going to have with each other. If a certain lender comes with certain red flags, take note of those and follow your gut. The last thing you’ll want is for your lender to blotch the whole process of funding your dream home.

Think About The Placement

Before you even start delving into the details of your home’s interiors, think about where you’re going to place your home. This is a major decision, especially when you have a big lot to consider. Deciding on where to position your home can also affect all other factors like the features you’ll place in, and where the doors and windows will be.

If the land you’ll be building your dream home is situated where there’s a beautiful mountain view, ensure that you angle your home in a way that you’re able to see that view.

Apart from the design, the placement should also conform with local building codes. These can differ from one state to another, so be sure to check on those as well. There could be restrictions on where you can build your home. These include where and how to position the plumbing, electrical system, among others.

Evaluate Your Lifestyle

You’re going to be inspired by homes and features you’ll see on the internet. There’ll be so many you can choose from, even after narrowing down based on the style or design you prefer. However, this doesn’t mean that you should follow everything completely. On top of your family size and future needs, the changes you’ll make should fit your current lifestyle.

For example, are you a young family with growing children? Then a house design with a swimming pool may be tempting, but consider the safety risk that comes with it, too. Unlike vacation homes, you may need to put a glass fence around the pool. A guest room is also a must if you have regular visitors, like grandparents. Do you love entertaining guests? An outdoor dining area would be nice to have.

Final Thoughts

There’s so much effort that goes into designing a dream home. It may prove to be a challenge, and may not get done and right all on your own. Considering all the tips mentioned here, the most important requirement you have to meet is to choose the right builder and designer. This is your dream home, so there should be no skimping on that matter. Most of all, take each step as thoroughly as possible. Once everything is fine-tuned, your dream home can be something that will leap from your imagination to a tangible one right before your eyes.