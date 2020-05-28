6 Things to Know Before a Dermaplaning Treatment – 2020 Guide

Is there a person on this planet that does not like to look beautiful? It doesn’t truly matter how old you are. More precisely, how more aged you becoming, you desire to view nice is growing.

People try to achieve that goal in many different ways. Some of us would go to the gym and try to look fit. Others would spend half of their monthly budget to buy some attractive clothes. Yet, the most important thing of all is that their face looks young. Because of that, people decide on different moves.

Some women would use makeup to hide some issues that their skin has. However, others would rather decide on the current treatment to improve the quality of their facial skin. Well, one of those treatments is – dermaplaning treatment. If you are not quite sure what this is, you came to the right place. We will explain to you all the things you should know before a dermaplaning treatment.

1. For a start: What Is Dermaplaning Treatment?

The easiest way to describe this treatment is as a safe and effective exfoliation procedure. The surgeon uses different types of blade to remove the dead skin cells and the top layer of dull. Despite that, it also removes peach fuzz hairs that bother a huge number of people.

The procedure itself seems easy when you watch videos on YouTube or anywhere else. Yet, you genuinely need to have high-quality skills to complete the treatment successfully. First of all, the blade needs to be held at a 45-degree angle at every moment. The person you hire will remove skin and hair cells in that way. In other words, your surgeon needs to be fully concentrated in every single moment.

Keep in mind that this sort of treatment is only appliable on the face. It is not suitable for eyebrow shaping because the hair is much thicker there.

2. Why Should I Decide On This Move?

This is a common question of people that were not using this type of treatment before. Well, there are multiple benefits that your face can get. However, the benefits depend on many factors as well.

Objectively, each person can expect to see zero peach fuzz and smoother skin. These two things will surely make you younger. Despite that, there is one more thing that you will like. As we said in the beginning, you are removing dead cells. When all cells are healthy, the skincare products will have a better effect on your skin when applying them.

Additionally, you should know that this treatment reduces the appearance of acne scars. Despite that, every potential user must know that type of skin is irrelevant here. The treatment itself is applicable to different types of skin. Because of that, how old you are and which skin problem you exactly have are not important facts.

There is another benefit that we have to highlight here. Deciding on this move is not only good for the improvement of your look. It can also help you to boost your self-confidence. Face skin problems usually make people not to get out of home often. They believe they are less valuable when their face is not clean. Fortunately, all the problems that you have are solvable with one treatment. You will look younger, fresher, and more attractive to the opposite gender. That will give you enough energy to become successful in other aspects of life as well.

3. Difference Between Face Shaving and Dermaplaning

At first glance, these two activities seem like the same thing. However, certain differences show how different these two methods are. Shaving your face is possible when you do not have to remove dead skin cells. It is also important that your skin is not sensitive. If you meet these two requirements, then shaving your face at home is something you can do. However, in every other case, dermaplaning is a much better choice. We can describe it as a safer and more effective method of improving the quality of your skin.

Logically, the benefits that you get sound great in theory. However, they might not be enough to convince you. It is much better to find a reliable derm and to consult with him/her. The derm will explain to you everything that you need to know. After you hear clear explanations, it will be easier to decide on one of these two methods.

4. How Often Should I Apply Dermaplaning Service?

This is one of the questions that the majority of first-time users have. Well, there is no precise time that we can tell you. However, the majority of experts suggest that one treatment should be applied in three or four weeks. The normal rejuvenation cycle lasts for around 30 days. Because of that, you should let your skin complete the “job” itself.

5. How to Prepare Your Skin for Dermaplaning?

Well, the process of preparing your skin is not as complex as you might think. It is recommendable that you avoid using saunas or steam rooms before the treatment. Despite that, you mustn’t participate in any strenuous exercises for at least 24 hours. Using products that contain exfoliating ingredients is something you should avoid as well. Finally, the day before the treatment you should spend without the makeup. We know that this might be tough, but it is the best way to prepare and get the best possible results.

6. How to Find the Right Place to Visit?

Most people use Google to find the right place and ask for this sort of service. Of course, each doctor will represent himself as the best one on the market. Because of that, people get confused a little.

The first move that you should make is to analyze the website of the surgeon. There you can see the reviews of the previous clients, his work, etc. If these things are hidden from the visitors, be sure that something is wrong. Despite that, you should check how long your potential client is participating in this industry. The experience he has should be one of the key factors.

We are here to give you some directions. If you want to find a surgeon that will satisfy your requirements and expectations, click here. There you can find out more information about the treatment itself.