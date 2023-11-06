Denver Broncos Prospects: Can They Make It To The Super Bowl 

The Denver Broncos have participated in eight Super Bowl finals, of which they’ve won three and lost five. Their last finals came in 2016 when they beat Carolina Panthers 24-10. Other wins came in successive seasons in 1998 and 1999 with victories against Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons. The Broncos have struggled since their last success at the grand stage, and their current league form this term doesn’t suggest any improvements.

Sean Payton’s men have won only three games heading into the second half of the season. The team has lost five games, including an embarrassing 70-20 in Miami. However, things look good moving into the next nine games if the team can build upon their recent performances. The Broncos edged the Green Bay Packers 19-17 before staging a convincing performance against Kansas City in a 24-9 victory.

The Broncos Championships

Established in 1959, the Denver Broncos have had 64 years of football action, participating in the American Football League in the Western Division between 1960 and 1969. The team joined the NFL franchise in 1970 and has competed in the American Football Conference West Division since then. During this time, the Broncos have managed 22 playoffs between 1977/78 and 2015/16 seasons. The Broncos have won 15 AFC West Division championships and 8 Conference championships.

The Denver team has also managed 3 Super Bowls. Unsurprisingly, all Broncos championships were won in 2015 or earlier. The team has not lifted any major trophy since they last won the Super Bowl in the 2015/12016 season. Fans still await a resurgence of their best streak between 2011 and 2015. During the five years, the team made it to all playoffs, won all AFC West Division championships, and clinched two Conference championships, with one culminating in the Super Bowl victory.

The Broncos’ Last Outing

As the Broncos head into the halfway point of the season, they’ll be keen to avoid what happened in the 2021/2022 season. The team entered the second half of the season with a losing record and won against Jacksonville, giving them a 3-5 form. Jacksonville had a 2-6 record at the end of the match but fought back in their last series of games, winning six to end the season with a 9-8 record. They made it to the playoffs and even edged the Chargers in the first round before losing to the Chiefs, who ultimately won the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Broncos lost seven of their next eight outings and finished with a 5-12 record in a season that saw them fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The players will be hoping to change their fortunes, and even bookmakers have changed their futures odds after the recent back-to-back wins. Leading Colorado sports betting sites now fancy the Broncos as one of the teams that could make it to the playoffs at the end of the season. However, the team must build on their recent performances to change their fortunes.

The Broncos Super Bowl Prospects

With half of the season remaining, the Broncos might just make it to the playoffs. However, no one sees them getting any closer to the 2024 Super Bowl, so winning it would be the shocker of the season. You can still bet on the Broncos Super Bowl future, which would provide great returns if the unexpected happens. Backing the team to qualify for the playoffs is your best bet, and anything can happen after that. Overall, the Broncos have had mixed performances, including a shocking -50 loss in Miami.

Russel Wilson is back to his best, thanks to new head coach Sean Payton. The quarterback ranked in the top 10 passers in nine of his first 10 seasons playing for Seattle but fell to 27th after his transfer to the Broncos. However, the new coach has rejuvenated his strengths and mitigated his weaknesses to push him to the 4th spot with an impressive touchdown-to-interception ratio of 16:4. A comeback against the Bears after going 28-7 with four minutes to go and winning 31-28 at the final whistle also shows the Broncos determination to improve.

The Broncos Best and Worst Performances

With a 3-5 losing record, it’s hard to find positives in the Broncos performances this season. However, the team has had some inspiring outings, including their comeback against the Bears on the back of a 70-20 loss to Miami. Coming from 28-7 to win 31-28 showed the Broncos’ refusal to be branded one of the league’s worst teams. They’ve also made baby steps since then, losing the next two before winning the final two heading into the halfway point. Their two wins included a victory over the Chiefs, which all Broncos fans will love.

Before the recent win, the Broncos had lost 16 in a row to the Chiefs across eight calendar years. The return of outside linebacker Baron Browning and cornerbacks Fabian Moreau and Ja’Quan McMillian also buoyed the team. No longer maligned by injuries, the Broncos head to the second half of the season more optimistic. However, the team won’t be quick to forget their 70-20 thrashing at the hands of Miami that came a week after blowing away a 21-3 lead against Washington.

Bottom Line

The Denver Broncos’ Super Bowl aspirations for the 2023-24 season seem to be a long shot, with odds sitting at +13000 as of late September. This places them 26th in the league, reflecting a skepticism among oddsmakers about their championship potential. The Broncos’ playoff chances are similarly modest, with a +800 line suggesting a challenging path ahead.

Last season’s performance does little to inspire confidence; a 5-12 record and a particularly poor showing on the road underscore the team’s struggles. Despite having a balanced defense that ranked seventh in yards allowed, their offense lagged behind, ranking 21st in yardage and worst in scoring. The addition of Russell Wilson brought a glimmer of hope, as he amassed over 3,500 passing yards and contributed on the ground, but it wasn’t enough to turn the tide.

The current roster shows promise with talents like Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, who have shown they can make significant contributions in the passing game. Defensively, players like Justin Simmons, who led the NFL in interceptions, provide a solid foundation to build upon.

However, the Broncos’ divisional record last year was a dismal 1-5, and their conference performance wasn’t much better at 3-9. They’ll need to make substantial improvements in these areas if they hope to defy the odds and make a deep playoff run, let alone contend for the Super Bowl. With the over/under for wins set at 5.5, the Broncos are at a pivotal point where they must either exceed expectations or face another year of rebuilding.