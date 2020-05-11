Dennis Rodman Tells An Insane Story About Meeting Kim Jong Un

Dennis Rodman has lived a pretty incredible life. During the 90s, he won three championships with the Chicago Bulls and even got to win two with the Detroit Pistons. He is one of the greatest rebounders to ever play the game.

However, off the court, Dennis was the ultimate party animal who did some crazy stuff in his heyday, but nothing topped the fact that he is best friends with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Speaking for “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” Rodman spoke about the first time he met Kim Jong Un and how it was one of the wildest experiences of his entire life.

Per “Sportando”:

“When I first met him (Kim Jong Un), I was with the Harlem Globetrotters and I wasn’t playing so some people ask me to come with them. I think I’m going to jail, right. I said: ‘What the f*** did I do in America?’ I walked up to the stands and sit in front of a desk. There are all these king-style chairs, like 20 of them”.

“Next thing I know, 22,000 North Koreans all stand up and start clapping. […] We sat there talking about basketball the whole time. The game finishes and then he says ‘We’d love you to come back, we enjoy your company. Let’s have dinner tonight, a little karaoke, and have some vodka, some hotties and stuff like that'”.

“Next thing I know, we are having dinner and we are drunk as s***, he starts singing karaoke and I have no clue what the f*** he’s talking about. Everyone starts clapping and then he has this 18-piece girl band come out and these girls are hot but they just played one song. Just one f****** song. It was the theme from Dallas”.