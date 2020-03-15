Demi Rose Is About To Start An Avalanche In The Alpes

Demi Rose Mawby is a world-famous British model and Instagram star who is popular for flaunting her hot bikini pictures, selfies and incredible curves.
In 2016, she was linked to dating American rapper Tyga when she was caught with the rapper in Cannes party and later Gotha nightclub in the French resort. She went viral on social media and many compared her to Tyga ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner. She loves James Bond movies and her ambition is to become a Bond Girl in movies series.
