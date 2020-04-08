Bruce Willis’ Wife, Emma Heming, Is Fuming As He Isolates With Ex Demi Moore

Bruce Willis (65) has left fans wondering after he reunited with ex-wife Demi Moore as they self-isolate together. The former couple posed for a cute photo together in green and white striped PJs along with two of their children.

Also wearing the pajama set are Tallulah, 26, and Scout, 28, with her husband Dillon Buss.

Despite speculation that she was the one who took the wholesome family snap, it turns out that Bruce’s wife of 11 years

Emma Heming Willis is not spending quarantine with her husband and his family. Instead, she took to Instagram to tell her actor hubby to stay safe, leading fans to believe that her cryptic message was planted to hide her fury: “Family bonding at its finest, miss you guys”.

One fan suggested: “There’s no doubt that she is fuming. That’s such a cryptic comment!”, and other agreed: “Wow, fair play to her for seeming so sound about all of this. If I was her I’d be so worried!”.

While the couple divorced in 2000 after 13 years of marriage, Bruce and Demi have remained close in the years since.