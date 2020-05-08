Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma And Their Two Daughters Are Missing From The Family Photo

Exes Demi Moore and Bruce Willis’ extended family struck a pose for the new Instagram photo, but with Bruce’s wife Emma and their two daughters missing. Emma and the girls recently joined Bruce in Demi’s Idaho home, just in time to celebrate Evelyn’s 6th birthday.

Demi shared a snap with Bruce, their three girls, and two of their boyfriends as they posed on top of a fallen tree, captioning it: “Balancing act”. The couple divorced back in 2000, and supposedly have a fantastic relationship for the past two decades.

Scout gave a somewhat dopey explanation as to why Bruce’s family did not join them: “My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters. But my younger sister…who has never gotten a talk about not f***ing with hypodermic needles…she found [needles at the park and] she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot. So my stepmom had to be in LA waiting to get the results for taking her to the doctor. My dad came up here early and then travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters”.