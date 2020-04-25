Demi Lovato Enjoys Self-Isolation, Credits Rehab

Demi Lovato (27) admitted that social distancing hasn’t been too much of a challenge for her as she likened it to her stint in rehab following a near-fatal overdose in 2018. Demi said she has enjoyed shutting herself away from the world amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In an interview with Jameela Jamil for “I Weigh”, she revealed: “What’s funny is, one, I’m a homebody because I don’t love fame”.

The pop singer, who almost died after suffering an overdose, said her previous experiences in rehab have helped her to adjust to quarantine life pretty easily. Lovato described her life in lockdown as “luxurious” as she’s allowed to have her phone and a TV. “I’m much more used to self-isolation”, she added.

The former Disney star credited rehab time and explained she’s “glad” to have self-quarantined a few times in her life.