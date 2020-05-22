Demi Lovato Shares Some PDA With Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato (27) showed some PDA with boyfriend Max Ehrich (28) on social media Thursday. The singer posted several snaps smooching the “Young and the Restless” actor to her story, decorating the posts with hearts and kissing emojis.

“U R Magic”, she captioned one of the pics. She then posted a solo pic of Ehrich with the caption, “Cutie”.

Lovato also reposted a series of old tweets by Ehrich where he spoke of the artist before they were dating. “All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato #CantAlwaysGetWhatYouWant…” on of his tweets from 2011 said. Obviously, sometimes you can.

Ehrich and Lovato first revealed that they’re dating in March after exchanging flirty messages on social media. Lovato then accidentally crashed Ehrich’s Instagram Live story. Demi dated model Austin Wilson until December 2019.