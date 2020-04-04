Demi Lovato Is Donating Portion Of The Proceeds From Her Fashion Line For Healthcare Workers

Demi Lovato is donating to support a fight against a coronavirus pandemic. A portion of her proceeds from her sports fashion line Demi4Fabletics is going towards providing essential gear for healthcare workers, pledging up to $150,000. The promotion will be a part of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.
Earlier Demi shared her doubt whether to go ahead with her brand-new collection that was scheduled to release on April 2nd.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve really been going back and forth on if this was the right time… but decided this is a time to provide inspiration for my fans at home and to help those in need. $5 for every item sold will provide crucial gear to frontline workers, pledging up to $125,000 now through June 30 supporting the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the United Nations Foundation. #Demi4Fabletics is coming 04/02/20