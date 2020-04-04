Demi Lovato Is Donating Portion Of The Proceeds From Her Fashion Line For Healthcare Workers

Demi Lovato is donating to support a fight against a coronavirus pandemic. A portion of her proceeds from her sports fashion line Demi4Fabletics is going towards providing essential gear for healthcare workers, pledging up to $150,000. The promotion will be a part of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

Earlier Demi shared her doubt whether to go ahead with her brand-new collection that was scheduled to release on April 2nd.