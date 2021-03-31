Steps to Decorating Your First Apartment

Decorating a home, choosing furniture, and creating the space you desire is a dream for many people. Once the day has arrived and the keys to your new apartment are in your hands, it can feel both exciting, a little scary, and maybe difficult when thinking of all the ways to start decorating.

The interest for home and interior design varies greatly from person to person and not everyone thinks it is important or something you even want to focus on. However, it is quite the opposite. Interior design is something that affects us all, sometimes without us even being aware of it.

With the right interior design, we can create comfort and security at home, which gives us better conditions for a balanced everyday life. Our surroundings affect our mood greatly and as humans, we generally feel good about living in beautiful environments. A well-planned home also means that you can perform at your best in other parts of life.

In the article below, we will suggest certain tips on how to start decorating your first apartment.

Add Your Personal Touch

When you decorate your home, it is good to think about who you are and what makes you feel good. A well-thought-out home is always nice. If you feel a little more insecure and do not know where to start, you can think about decorating the walls first.

If you, by any chance, have jigsaw puzzles lying around in some moving boxes, why not take them out, assemble them and make them part of your wall art in your new home? It is a unique and interesting way to frame a picture that can end up being the perfect painting in the hallway, the dining room area, and even one of the bedrooms. You can enrich the wall décor with customized family photos that bring back heartwarming memories or you can choose from endless creative motifs.

Choose Smart Furniture and Prioritize

No matter how big or small you live or what the layout of your new home looks like, it is always important to think about high functionality when it comes to choosing furniture.

Sure, if you have lots of space that you do not know what to do with, you can indulge in decorating with furniture that is more stylish than practical. In most cases, however, it is better for both design and functionality to get an equal amount of space. For example, choose a bed with drawers underneath for good storage, or a chest of drawers that you can move if you need to extend the dining table in the living room.

The next step is to make a list of everything you need to buy and set priorities, which can be based on your habits and needs. When moving in, it is essential to have a bed, refrigerator, stove, and a bench or table for cooking. By comparing prices, you get an idea of how much you will need to spend per piece of furniture and in total.

Let the Light In

When decorating your new apartment, make sure to take advantage of any natural light you can.

Lighting makes a room pleasant and cozy, while a room with too little lighting might end up feeling cold and dark. The rule of thumb is to always have at least three light sources in a room to get the homey feeling. Just remember that a light source can be anything from a table lamp, wall lamp to candlelight.

Invest In A Large Rug And Curtains

A common interior design mistake is to buy a rug that is too small, something that can easily happen when you live in a smaller apartment. But the truth is that a slightly larger rug binds the room together, gives it a lift, and makes it look cozier, even in a small space.

A stylish curtain set can transform an entire room. So don’t forget to decorate your windows. Choose a model and fabric that fits with your other furnishings and then transform the window from bare and dull to warm and lively.

Textiles for curtains, pillows, headboards go wonderfully together with carpets while instantly giving a pop of color to your home.

Take Your Time

It can be tempting to go to a furniture store and buy everything for your first home at once, but try to take your time and don’t rush it. This way, you can find what you want and not just go for the temporary trends. Despite a small budget, you can think long-term if you just have enough patience.

In terms of interior design, you also get a completely different home if you mix newly-created and flea market finds.

Even if the first home could be temporary, you can still invest in furnishings that are not intended as wear-and-tear, but the kind you want to take with you even if you change a home in the future. This is smart and very healthy for both the wallet and the environment.

It’s All In The Details

Sometimes it’s the simplest details that make the difference. Plants in your home are an easy, cheap, and fun way to spruce up a room. By mixing different materials and textures, for example, natural materials, the interior also breathes in more life.

If you can put things up on the wall, framed posters are also a good budget trick to create a stylish and personal interior. Mirrors, whether they are placed on the wall, on a table, or the floor, open up a narrow space in a way that makes the interior feel well thought out.

You can look through the items you already have in your home and you can even repaint and transform them, and make them blend in the interior.

Final Thoughts

Many people who move into their new apartments know exactly what they should think about and what to look for, while others would like guidance in their choices. Whether you have the picture completely ready in your mind or you are happy to receive inspiration, these tips will be a solid way of starting your endeavor.

Kick things off by giving the apartment your personal touch, prioritize and invest in practical pieces, maximize the effects of natural lighting to make your space brighter and more open, and always pay attention to details as they often create a perfectly decorated space.