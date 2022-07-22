9 Decorating Mistakes To Avoid In Music Room

Nothing is more satisfying than having a beautifully decorated music room or studio for music lovers. But decorating a space needs a lot of effort and creativity. Therefore, it is important to know what to avoid and what to add while redesigning your studio in 2022.

The interior design of a music studio is a play of many factors like wall colors, lights, furniture, soundproof material, etc. While buying for décor, consider the items to achieve a beautiful yet functional outcome. Here are some music room décor mistakes to avoid:

1. Disproportionate Furniture

For any music room or studio, furniture is very important. But, it doesn’t mean that you choose furniture without considering walls and interior. Try to get a functional couch, table, and chairs that match perfectly to other elements in the room.

Also, measure the room size and bring the furniture pieces accordingly. The bulky sofa can look odd in a small space and make the area look tight. It is better to choose the upholstery that is comfortable to sit on and comes with space-saving options.

2. Not Focusing On Soundproofing Walls

Any music room or studio is incomplete without soundproof walls. So, make sure you use a soundproof material to cover the old walls of the room so that you can enjoy the music without feeling any disturbance. For example, you can use soundproof adhesive tiles in the room to make it look beautiful and soundproof.

3. Not Adding Indoor Plants

If you are not adding any indoor plant in your music room, then it is a big mistake because you need freshness in the room. So, consider adding indoor plants in your interior. This will make the room feel fresh and set your mood.

Green potted plants are in trend these days and are an important part of every décor type. No matter whether you have a rustic style or a Scandinavian interior, the green plants will take your décor to the next level.

There are many options available in the market to choose from, including snake plant, zz plant, palm tree, etc. If you don’t have time to care for the real plants, you can decorate your room with artificial plants or botanical wall arts.

4. Inadequate Lighting

Another common mistake that people make while decorating the music room is installing inadequate lighting. The lights should not be too bright or too dim in the studio. Make sure you have installed the proper lighting in the room that helps you enjoy music.

Moreover, you can add trending ceiling LEDs or chandeliers to create a unique interior with the best lights. Also, keep the height and distance of all lights the same to give a feel of synchronization in the décor. In addition to electric lights, you can add scented candles to make it a more personalize space.

5. Decorating too Much

Too many decorative items in the music room will affect its beauty. Never try to fill every empty space in the room with décor items. Adding antique and unique three to four décor pieces is always better to update the interior and make the music room look good.

For instance, you can hang a large wall art of guitars on a large blank wall. It will add a unique charm in the space. Click here to find the best guitar wall art to buy for your studio or room.

6. Not Testing Paint Colors

Paint colors play an important role in the overall aesthetic of the music room. It is better to avoid too many dark or intense colors as this will make the room look tight. Always mix and match the shades to create a unique interior that looks good and feels good while spending time in the music room.

For example, you can choose shades like white, beige, light blue, light green, and more for music walls. Also, you can add a dark shade on a single wall that compliments the light hues in the room. In a similar way, you can hang various small wall art to create a gallery wall. But, never fill all empty walls with wall art as this will overwhelm your creativity.

7. Too Many Photos

Try not to add too many photos on the walls. Most people fil the music room with a bundle of photos that do not look good at all. Instead of adding a lot of pictures, it is better to add two or three memorable photos in the music room.

.For instance, you can add photos of your live shows, music videos, favorite music album, etc. Also, you can create a gallery wall with your photos while keeping other walls of the room blank to balance the décor and aesthetics.

8. Neglect the Humidifier or Dehumidifier

Do not forget to add a humidifier or dehumidifier in your studio. Keep in mind the need of your musical instruments when you set up a music room. Maintain a good humid temperature needed for your guitar and other musical instruments. By doing so, you can provide a safe environment to your music gear.

9. Making Everything Matchy-Matchy

Sometimes, people make everything matchy-matchy, which doesn’t look good at all. Always mix and match the shades, style, or texture to create a stunning interior. Try to mix the furniture color with the texture of its throw pillows. In the same way, mix and match the décor pieces to make the room look trendy and attractive.

For example, you can match the printed colorful throw pillows with all plain sofa or upholstery. Also, you can add instrument-inspired wallpaper on the wall of your music room to give it a personalized touch.

Final Words

Avid of the above-listed mistakes to decorating your music room. Also, consider adding things that you love the most to decorate the walls of the music room, as this will create a happening interior. For example, you can add wall art, painting, photos, potted plants, and many other things to your room.