Decorate Your Yard with Trees

If you want to improve the appearance of your backyard, there are so many different things you can choose and incorporate into it. You can even pick a certain style and choose flowers, shrubs, patio furniture, and small decorative items accordingly. In this text, we are going to focus on trees and give you some tips on how to choose the right ones.

Even though this task may seem fairly simple, in reality, it is not. Some of them require rich and moist soil, while others need dry, alkaline soil, so this is one of the first things to consider. Some have thorns and you should avoid these if you have small children, others require a lot of maintenance and may leave a lot of debris such as fallen branches and leaves, so you would have to clean the garden regularly. Lastly, if you live in an urban area, you should go with the types of trees that are resistant to pollution caused by cars and buses, artificial light, poor drainage system, and so on.

If you are looking for ornamental trees, then naturally, you have to choose the colorful ones. You can opt for the ones that are in bold colors like Eastern Redbud or Royal Raindrops. On the other hand, you can choose the ones in more subtle colors such as Star Magnolia, Dwarf Korean Lilac, Serviceberry, and so on. You can complement the colors of the trees and flowers, or opt for different ones in order to achieve that breath-taking effect. Basically, when it comes to decorative trees, there is nothing you cannot do. However, there is one thing you should be aware of. Since they grow only to about 25 feet, they can provide you with little shade.

This brings us to shade trees. When remodeling their garden, besides the plants that will improve its style, people always look for plants and trees that can provide them with shade. There is no point in decorating the entire yard if there isn’t at least a small area, hidden from the direct sunlight, where you can sit, drink a glass of lemonade, and enjoy the view, right? Again, you are faced with a choice. You can go with Willow oak, Tulip tree, Honey locust, etc. Just keep in mind that these trees take a lot of time to grow and also require regular maintenance.

Lastly, if you are seeking privacy from neighbors and passersby, then you should consider conifers. Pine and Spruce are perfect if you want to create your own little oasis, hidden from others. Again, they need a little bit of time to grow and reach their maximum height. You can plant them around the pool or patio furniture to create a special, secluded ambient. If you want to learn more about this type of trees visit plantingtree.com.

To sum up, we have only mentioned three main categories and some basic things you have to be aware of. Clearly, you also have to consider the size of the yard, because you don’t want the plants the take all the space. Write down your requirements and start the search for the perfect trees for your garden.