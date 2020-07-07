15 Ideas to Decorate your Home with Wood in 2020

Used in furniture and floors, wood is also gaining ground in other corners of the house, giving a special touch to the most diverse environments. This material is no longer for exclusive use in furniture manufacturing and is now used as wall, ceiling, and ceiling finishes. Wood is an excellent raw material, as it acts as a thermal insulator that maintains a comfortable temperature in the environment and strengthens the link with nature.

Wood is gaining ground in decoration, giving a different touch to the most diverse environments in the home. It is no longer used exclusively for furniture manufacturing, and now it is also used to coat walls, ceilings, and other elements. Due to its great versatility, wood can be used in creative ways and can easily escape from the conventional.

Wood matching with other elements is a task that requires good taste and creativity, here we give you 15 ideas for you to discover how you can use this material in your decoration.

Doors and windows

Wooden doors, like the ones you can find in the Puertas EURO-BLOCK catalog, give a rustic touch and are ideal in high ceilings and wide spaces, especially accompanied by large matching frames. The best thing for wooden windows is to install glass so that enough light enters the house.

All wood

As we mentioned at the beginning, wood is no longer for the exclusive use of furniture manufacturing. You can decorate your home with ceilings, furniture, wall coverings, and different decorative wooden accessories to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere with a rustic and natural touch.

Japanese partitions

In Japan, walls made of wooden slats and fabrics are called shoji. This construction evokes this type of structure and suggests houses where light penetrates freely from one room to another. Thanks to the white textile, the wood fades and generates a general luminous sensation that surrounds everything. The walls can be sealed with a glass plate to concentrate the temperature of each room and prevent sound from penetrating the wall.

The ceiling in the bedroom

The effect you generate when you fill the ceiling with wooden planks and make a curved shape is, on the one hand, aesthetic, because only with this do you get a unique room. But, in addition, the sound waves bounce in a special way, the sounds are muffled, the silence is purer, and your voice sounds more intimate. And this in a bedroom is exactly what you are looking for.

Walls

A wooden wall can not only be smooth, but it can also play with shapes, and for this, the slats can play a very creative role. With these, you manage to generate curves and angles that, through natural light, offer very imaginative three-dimensional sensations.

Partition to divide spaces

False slat partitions offer a new possibility of dividing spaces in a simple and quite economical way. It is a solution that allows light to pass through the wall, but at the same time offers enough privacy to not show clearly what is on the other side.

Logs

A natural and country touch to our house is always welcome. Decorating with natural wood can be as simple as incorporating a striking log and assigning it a specific use as soon as you walk through the door to our home. Depending on the needs of the moment, then you can decide where and what to use it for.

DIY details with wood

A very simple idea to introduce wood into your decoration is creating a craft with which you can make detail to place in any room. There are many ways to get the ideal complement for your home.

Boxes

Wooden boxes are a widely used resource in decoration. It helps you keep spaces organized while decorating them with a cozy touch. You can use fruit boxes, square, open, or closed. You can put several joints, only one, resting on the floor, on a shelf … You have a lot of options!

Shelves

Old drawers, as well as wooden wine or fruit boxes, have a lot of uses, but the most fun is turning them into shelves, an amusing way to have everything in order and decorate. It is simple, and you can make compositions with them or hang just a couple in a corner, it all depends on the space you have at home and the result you are looking for.

Headboards

Although it is not a small detail, it is a special way of using wood that deserves to be named in this list of ideas. The headboard becomes a key element in the decoration of the bedroom. If you bet on wood, you increase the feeling of comfort in this room. In addition to buying a new headboard, there are many alternatives to do it yourself.

Frames

With this idea, we are not just referring to placing your photographs in wooden photo frames. You can also stick the photo directly to a wall and put wooden slats around it to frame. The design is somewhat different from the usual, and the wooden details give a very original touch to your decoration.

Posters

The posters are very decorative. You can play with different elements. For example, posters that have a phrase or several smaller ones with different words, illustrations, or drawings … On the wooden base, you can choose the best way to launch the message that you like the most.

Wood accessories

In addition to the above ideas, wood can be present in a multitude of home accessories, from vases to containers for the kitchen or accessories for the bathroom. For example, the trays with multiple uses, from serving coffee to decorating a small table, window, or chest of drawers. If you give them chalkboard paint, you can write messages every day.

Iron

Wood and iron are two elements that fit perfectly. If you want to use wood to decorate your home, do not hesitate: combine it with metal or iron elements. You can find this combination on many pieces of furniture, such as stools and chairs.