Declassified CIA Interview Online Shows Best: A Psychic Explored Mars

On the 22nd of May, 1984, a man walked into a 1-foot thick containment room and placed a sealed envelope on a table. On the other side of it sat a 'psychic spy' working for the Central Intelligence Agency.

Interestingly, the CIA coveted whoever demonstrated the unique ability to see things that aren’t there. Apparently, in this case, neither of the two men knew the contents of the envelope. Then, the interview began.

The interviewer, addressed to as ‘Mon’ in a declassified CIA transcript, simply states: “All right now, using the information in the envelope I’ve provided…focus on:

40.89 degrees North

9.55 degrees West

The person sitting across the table, referred to in the document as ‘Sub’, listens to the coordinates and begins to describe what comes to mind. Unknown to both the interviewer and interviewee, a 3 X 5 card in the envelope had the following information written on it:

The planet Mars.

Time of interest approximately 1 million years B.C.

Strange Visions

‘Remote-Viewing’ (RV) is the ability to perceive an event or place not within your immediate sensory reach. In fact, the US studied this phenomenon beginning during the Cold War. Specifically, Soviets, responding to rumours that the US Military devised tests for psychic tactics, created their own program. As a result, this prompted the US to invest heavily over many years to test Remote-Viewing’s potential to gather intelligence.

Sub illustrates for the interviewer the objects of his vision:

“I kind of got an oblique view of a, ah, pyramid or pyramid form. It’s very high, it’s kind of sitting in a large depressed area. I’m tracking severe, severe clouds, more like dust storm[s]. I’m looking at an after-effect of a major geologic problem. I just keep seeing very large people. They appear thin and tall, but they’re very large, wearing some kind of clothes.”

A Military Secret

Remote-Viewing is based on the concept of clairvoyance: the faculty of perceiving things beyond sensory contact. Stanford, among other institutions, explored this ability through its research funded by the CIA. Of particular interest in those early experiments was scientist Ingo Swann from New York City.

Swann could accurately ‘remote-view’ or predict weather in other American cities. Notably, he manipulated a quark detector (used to detect small particles) buried beneath a concrete floor, using his RV skills. Nowadays the best online psychic can offer similar skills for various purposes.

Swann could remote-view a situation or location based on its geographic coordinates. Further, given this information, he could accurately and consistently describe something miles and miles away. Similarly, ‘Sub’ received only coordinates to move around the planet.

A Familiar World?

The full description offers a disturbing view into a distant past, with symbols and events reminiscent of our known history. Hence, Sub continues to describe the remote vision:

“Deep inside of a cavern, not of a cavern, more like [a] canyon. I’m looking up, the sides of a steep Wall that seem to go on forever. And there’s like a structure…it’s like the Wall of the canyon has been carved.

Again, I’m getting a very large structures [sic]…huge sections of smooth Stone…it’s like a rabbit Warren, corners of rooms, they’re really huge. Perception is that the ceiling is very high, walls very wide. They have a…ah… appears to be the very end of a very large road and there’s a marker thing that’s very large. Keep getting Washington Monument overlay, it’s like an obelisk…see pyramids… they`re huge.”

Sub continues, “It’s filtered from storms or something…They’re like shelters from storms. Different chambers…but they’re almost stripped of any kind of furnishings or anything, it’s like ah…strictly [a] functional place for sleeping or that’s not a good Word, hibernations, some form, I can’t, I get real raw inputs, storms, savage storm, and sleeping through storms. They’re ancient people.

They’re dying. It’s past their time or age. They’re very philosophical about it. They’re just looking for a way to survive and they just can’t…ah…evidently was a…a group or party of them that went to find…ah…new place to live. It’s like I’m getting all kinds of overwhelming input of the corruption of their environment. It’s failing very rapidly and this group went somewhere, like a long way to find another place to live.”

A Challenge for Remote Viewing

Particularly, Sub's frequent pauses and backtracks clearly demonstrate his bewilderment. However, this is typical of remote-vision since the subjects struggle to illustrate raw data, free from any particular meaning. But what is not typical is the subject of the interview. Why Mars? Likewise, why 1 million years B.C.?

Notably, Sub describes seeing ‘aqueduct-like’ channels on the ground, similar to those used by ancient civilizations to transport water. Although, the existence of water on Mars has only recently been confirmed. For instance, in 2015, spectral analysis of streaks on the surface of the red planet led scientists to confirm their creation by salty liquid water. As a result, Sub’s vision is not so farfetched.

Many tests were made following Stanford’s initial study, but most notable was Joseph McMoneagle’s prediction of a Soviet submarine. In his book The Stargate Chronicles he writes that satellite photos in 1980, two years after his prediction, confirmed the existence of the vessel. Interestingly, McMoneagle also describes a similar interview to the one that happened on May, 22 1984. Specifically, in a chapter titled “Another World,” the author describes the thin human-like beings that ‘Sub’ saw.

Still, the purpose of these creatures is as mysterious as the CIA's reasons for the interview. Despite the strange situation of the ancient Martians, some details are strikingly similar to our current predicaments.

As an example, Sub's description of storms, and seeking shelter from the 'corruption of the environment' echoes the controversial threats of climate change to our own existence. However, we may be skeptical of whether these beings actually existed on Mars, but these psychic visions are the only option we currently have to see just how strange the past really was.

As an example, Sub’s description of storms, and seeking shelter from the ‘corruption of the environment’ echoes the controversial threats of climate change to our own existence. However, we may be skeptical of whether these beings actually existed on Mars, but these psychic visions are the only option we currently have to see just how strange the past really was.