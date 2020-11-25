1 Day in Budapest – Six Things you Need to See in 2021

2020 has been a difficult year for a lot of people. In fact, it was probably the most unbearable one in the past decade. But, life has its ups and downs, and what defines our strength is our ability to go through them.

This year wasn’t really good for traveling either. The covid-19 pandemic started pretty early, and it didn’t take much before all airlines closed and so did the borders for most countries. Well, it’s safe to say that most of us never really got the chance to travel anywhere, which is why we need to make up for it in the upcoming 2021.

All of this will really mostly depend on whether we’ll get a reliable vaccine or not, but if we do, it’s going to be amazing. Tons of countries are actually working on it at the moment.

So, if things turn out the way they should, we need to be ready for our upcoming traveling adventures. That’s exactly why we decided to write this article. In this one we’re going to list all the things you need to see in 2021 in case you decide to visit Budapest, one of the most anticipated cities in the entire world. Ready or not, let’s get to it immediately.

The Infamous Gellert Baths

It’s a spa center that attracts tons of tourists, including an open air pool and a stunning atmosphere. Even if you are not a fan of such things, you can still enjoy this quite a lot. You can get a massage treatment or a spa as well for an extra price, but if enjoying Budapest on a budget is your goal, we don’t really recommend adding up any extra costs.

The baths are more than enough of a great experience on their own. The lights in the place make up for the atmosphere, and so does the high-class interior style. Everything regarding hygiene is taken seriously, and it will probably be even more serious now after the pandemic. If you’re interested in making your Budapest visit as cheap as possible, click here for more details.

Hungarian Opera House

Fan of Opera? Well, there’s only one place to be at in Budapest. The Hungarian Opera house is a place that you have to visit at least once in your lifetime, so why not do it in 2021? It can be a great start to an even greater year, hopefully one without a pandemic.

Did you know that the place has more than 1200 seats? It can take a huge crowd for an even better atmosphere. Unfortunately, Hungarian Opera House events are not very cheap. Well, they are not expensive either but once again, if you are trying to save as much money as possible on your trip, and make the “less than $10 a day” challenge, perhaps other forms of fun and entertainment are more suitable?

House of Terror Exhibitions

If you are a lover of history and you want to experience the slightly morbid and realistic side of it, the house of terror exhibitions are what you have to see.

The Square of Heroes

Or as some like to call it, Heroes’ Square. It’s an amazing monument that marks history, built in 1896. It is one of the places where tourists take the most photos when visiting Budapest, and you can see why.

This is just mind-blowing art but be careful when approaching it, because sometimes the authorities won’t let you get on top of the figures. Sitting on the concrete foundation is okay most of the times though. If you want to try something crazy, just do it quick and try not to damage anything.

Invisible Exhibition

Ever wondered how it feels like to be blind? We know, it’s a bit strange thing to ask, but if you really think about it, you would probably want to know how it is deep down, right? If the answer is yes, the invisible exhibition is for you.

This amazing place will leave you breathless but we don’t want to spoil any of the experience for you, so we just suggest you visit it yourself and find out all the amazing things waiting for you there. Note, it’s better if you go there with someone who previously went. The place itself has its own guides most of the time though.

The Flea Market Ecseri

Just like every flea market, you can find tons of people here, and it’s a pleasant experience to be present when it’s “the rush hour”. Not to mention that if you are a tourist you will find tons of interesting things to purchase and bring back home for very affordable prices. The

Flea Market is easily accessible due to all the public transport options in this city. Tourists mostly come here for the souvenirs they can find for just a few bucks. The best thing about it is that you can purchase something very unique nobody else has, as many merchants are selling handcrafted items on the flea market Ecseri.

Conclusion

Budapest is one of the best cities in the world, and it’s undoubtedly one of the most visited ones as well when it comes to tourism. There’s just so much to do in this place and in today’s article we made sure to list all of the amazing things you can see even if you’re visiting there for only a day.

Most of the things on our list fall into the “culture” category, but they are tons of fun and some of them are actually made for pure entertainment, such as the invisible exhibition for example. The best thing about Budapest is that you can spend an entire day having tons of fun without spending more than ten dollars per day. This is honestly a rare case for popular towns of that caliber.

We hope that 2021 will be better than 2020 in terms of traveling, so let’s get through this thing together and have some fun the next year.