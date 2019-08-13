Dave Chappelle Net Worth & Earnings – How Much He Earns 2019

Do you know that laugh is one of the best and most effective drugs? Well, if so, then Dave Chappelle is one of the best pharmacists in the industry. This famous comedian from the United States is one of the most successful people in his profession. He became famous throughout America when he started his comedy show called Chappelle’s Show in the year 2003. This was in some way a turning point in his career and his entire life as he gained immense popularity.

However, have you ever wondered how much money this successful multitalented person has managed to accumulate so far in his career? If so, then you are in the right place because we have prepared this information in the following article. In addition to Chappelle’s net worth, you will also be able to read some interesting information about his early life, family and most important career moments. So, if you’re ready, let’s get started.

Early Life of Dave Chappelle

Dave Khari Webber Chappelle as his full name is, is one of three children from the marriage of William David Chappelle III and Yvonne Reed-Seon. In addition to his older siblings (brother William Abdullah Chappelle and sister Felicia Chappelle Jones), Dave has half-sister Fatimah Akinyele and half-brother Yusuf Abdullah.

Dave Chappelle was born on August 24, the year of 1973 in Washington DC, United States. It can be said that he had a difficult childhood because his parents divorced when he was only 6 years old. However, the difficult family situation didn’t affect him in a negative way, but motivated Dave to try harder and become as successful as he is today.

As for his education, Dave attended Woodlin Elementary school and later Duke Ellington School of Arts. He was also a member of the theater, which greatly influenced his later appearances on television. As a teenager, he realized that he had a great talent for stand-up comedy and decided not to go to college to have more time for his career.

Dave has been married to Elaine Mendoza Erfe since 2004 and the couple has three children, the boys named Sulayman and Ibrahim and daughter Sonal.

The career of Dave Chappelle

As we said, Dave was aware of his great talent for comedy and as a young man, he decided this would be his source of income. Although obviously very talented, his startup in the comedy industry has not been successful too much. He has been part of several pilot comedian shows but none of them continued to air. His first success was an appearance on HBO special called Comic Relief VI where he was the youngest comedian (21-year-old) in 1994. Later, he was part of “Buddies” in 1996 and “Crank Yankers”.

In the 1990s, Dave also appeared in several films such as “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” and “Undercover Blues” movies in 1993, “Getting In” from 1994, “The Nutty Professor” in 1996, “Con Air” in 1997, “Half Baked” from 1998.

However, he is best known for his Chappelle’s Show which was broadcasted from 2003 to 2006 and is considered one of the best comedic shows ever. During this period, his career grew even more and he gained immense popularity. However, even though Chappelle was given a very rich contract to continue filming for two more seasons (as much as $50 million), Dave decided to give up the show in 2006 and go to South Africa. The reason for this decision was too much stress.

However, in 2013, Chappelle decided to make a major comeback on stage and revive his comedian career. He was first engaged at the Oddball Comedy & Curiosity Festival in 2013. Then, in 2014, Dave had a major appearance in New York City, which interrupted a long break in his career. However, it can be said that the most significant moment after his return was his participation in Saturday Night Live in 2016.

In that return period, Dave Chappelle returned to acting in “Chi-Raq” movie from 2015 and “A Star Is Born” in 2018. Another important thing is working with Netflix on three stand-up specials for a total of a $60 million.

Dave Chappelle Awards & Achievements

After a major return to the scene, Dave Chappelle received several very significant awards for his work. First of all, he received the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2017 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series and the same award in 2018 for Outstanding Variety Special. In addition, he received the Grammy Awards in 2018 for Best Comedy Album for his collaboration with Netflix.

Net Worth of Dave Chappelle

So, besides a bunch of information about this famous American comedian and actor, we owe you one more piece of information, which is Dave Chappelle net worth. Given his engagement in comedy in the early 2000s but also after returning to the scene in the year of 2013, it is logical that Dave has managed to accumulate a great fortune during his career. As for 2019, his net worth is estimated at a great $42 million, making him one of the highest-paid comedians in the world at the moment.