4 Potential Data Loss Scenarios and Steps to Recover – 2020 Guide

Losing data is one of the most frustrating things that can happen in the modernized world. We are storing too many pieces of information on our devices. When something bad happens, we can potentially lose them all.

People can somehow accept that they lost some of the personal data. This might not be a big problem a lot. However, when businesses lose information important for their business, the problem can truly be good. So, what to do in that case?

Fortunately, the solutions for this sort of issue exist. Still, it seems that many people give up easily without even trying to find it. Indeed, the solution is not always the same. It depends a lot on the way of how you lost data. More precisely, certain data loss scenarios require different recovery steps.

If you urgently need to get back different types of files, you came to the right place. We will analyze all the potential data loss scenarios and provide you with solutions.

1. Files Accidently Deleted

You need to accept that human error is the most common reason why something like this is happening. However, sometimes we do not even know that we are making certain mistakes. On the other hand, sometimes we directly cause this problem.

We are not here to blame you in any way. People are updating, saving, and deleting files every single day. This is some sort of daily routine in the business world. The lack of concentration is usually the reason why people accidentally delete some important data. Fortunately, it is not the end of the world if something like this happens.

The easiest way to recover those files is to go to the Windows Recycle Bin. Your files are stored there before you permanently delete them from your computer. Still, what if you delete the file from drives that are accessed over a Network? It might happen that you also accidentally pressed Shift + Delete and deleted the file permanently.

Despite that, emails are something that people in the business world use all the time. For instance, e-commerce businesses are receiving hundreds of emails daily. The Recycle Bin, in this case, is not going to help you because it doesn’t exist.

Well, for all these worst-case scenarios the solution does exist. Many data recovery apps can help you recover different types of files. This includes everything from photos and videos to audios and emails. You might want to check recoverit.wondershare.com and see which options you have. Users will get the opportunity to use it on different devices including PC, Mac, USB, SD card, etc.

2. Computer Viruses

People are not even aware that their computer device can get infected almost every day. We are constantly downloading something from the Internet. Even if you are downloading files from reliable sources, that doesn’t mean you are safe. Many ads pop up when you want to delete something. Those ads are usually full of viruses and they easily find a way to get to our device.

Despite that, are you opening every email that you receive? Hackers found one unique way to “destroy” devices of average people. For instance, let’s imagine that you are using PayPal. They may send you a mail with an almost identical email address. Most people do not see the difference at first glance. Because of that, they do not become suspicious at all. Those emails usually contain a link where the user should click. Unfortunately, most people do that and the virus enters their computer.

There are two different things every user should do. First of all, be careful when you get suspicious mail. This is the best way to prevent something like this happen. Despite that, the users should always keep their anti-virus programs up to date. This is the important move that most of the people do not do.

3. Hard Drive Failures

It is easy to notice when your computer or any other devices starts to work slower. Indeed, everything has a deadline including the high-quality performances of our device. Yet, most of the people do not react on time. They believe that their computer will continue to work or the problems will simply disappear. Unfortunately, something like this is not going to happen.

There are certain reasons why a hard drive can fail. Using some “heavy” programs can lead to overheating. Despite that, people have the habit to drink water or juice when they are playing games or using social media. Because of that, many hard drives stopped working because of the damage caused by water.

Still, some internal factors can damage our failure. Some of the most common ones are software or file corruption, drive read instability, etc.

The solution, in this case, is to always back up your files. There are many back programs online that you can find. Besides that, users should also create an image backup. In this way, they can prepare for the potential data loss scenario that might happen. You will have the chance to recover everything including the operating system and applications.

4. Thefts

Let’s imagine that you have the chance to work from home. Most of the people are using the same laptop for personal and business reasons. Because of that, we are carrying our laptop outside of our house which is full of important data. Well, someone could steal your laptop. Don’t think that something like this won’t happen to you. Most of the victims thought the same.

Anyway, this doesn’t necessarily mean that every file you had there is permanently lost. First of all, you need to be careful. If you hold your laptop in the car, try to put it in a place that is not visible a lot. Still, this is not a completely safe move and you will have to make some additional steps.

Your files always need to be backed up and saved to multiple locations. Certain apps can help you with this. However, you can also transfer every data you have to your USB. If you possess multiple laptops, you can also transfer the files to each one. This is the only way to remain safe and be ready for this sort of data loss scenario.