Russian Hottie Dasha Mart Stretches in a Tiny Bikini 

Playboy model Dasha Mart, who famously made the cover of the magazine’s Mexico edition for January 2020, showed off her fit body in a dazzling beach photo shared on Instagram over the weekend.

“After any strength training – stretching is a mandatory ritual”, she captioned the “Hollywood Beach” photo.

Dasha showed her incredible figure as she leaned her back against the palm tree and lifted one leg over her head, holding it perfectly. Proving she is obviously great athlete, the Instagram star held her leg in a vertical position, doing a total split. The photo, which also offered a scenic view of the beach, received a lot of love from Dasha’s fans, who clicked the like button more than 41.000 times.

Dasha Mart is a model and an Instagram sensation from Minsk, Belorussia. She works as a model with “Guess” and “Fashion nova” and she is already married to a famous Belarusian hockey player Alyaksandr Baradulya.

The model publishes photos in lingerie, swimwear and elegant dresses, all in different scenarios, always proudly showing her fierce physique and never leaving her fans indifferent.

Take a look at some of the dazzling photos from her Instagram account: