Cyberday In Chile 2022: What’s Worth It And How To Find The Best Deal

With Cyberday in Chile approaching, many want to know how to navigate the sales and strike the best deals possible. And well, we’re here to help make that happen.

Welcome to the only Cyberday in Chile 2022 guide you’ll ever need.

We’re going to tell you all about the upcoming shoppers’ holiday; when it starts, what to look for, how to find the best deals, and how to save the most money.

Sounds good? Let’s get started them.

When Is Cyberday In Chile Taking Place?

Cyberday in Chile 2022 will take place from the 29th of May to May 31st.

During these three days, hundreds or even thousands of brands, retailers, and online sellers will cut the costs of their products – in some cases, even more than 50%. If that’s not a good chance to save some money – we don’t know what is.

However, there’s one more thing to keep in mind.

Some online stores and resellers actually like to start early, so be on the lookout for “Cyberweek”, or whatever you want to call it, because some of these stores will cut the prices even before the 29th.

How To Know If The Offers Are Actually Legit?

As is often the case with anything that’s sold online – there will be scammers.

There are so many people that try and capitalize on these occasions by scamming people out of their hard-earned money.

The best way to ensure you don’t get scammed or robbed is to shop from reputable, reliable resellers and look for the best deals on reputable websites like www.ebest.cl.

If you just follow this simple tip – you should be more than fine. None of them will try and rip you off. You’ll actually look at legit discounts and offers.

Is Cyberday In Chile Worth Waiting For?

Many Chileans wonder are these “holidays” actually worth waiting for, and the answer is – hells to the yeah!

Why wouldn’t you wait for a holiday like this to do your shopping? Why spend a million CLP on a TV when you can spend half of it?

We don’t know about you, but we’re not in the business of wasting money. We like to save money and then spend it the right way, and we suggest you do the same.

So, yes, Cyberday in Chile is certainly worth waiting for. We’ll wait in anticipation.

How To Find The Best Deals On Cyberday?

We already covered how not to get scammed, so let’s take a look at some other Cyberday in Chile shopping tips. More precisely, let’s look at how to find the absolute best deals!

Look At Last Year’s Data

One of the best ways to know what to look for and what to expect is to take a look at what happened last year.

If you’re a seasoned Cyberday shopper, your Inbox is probably full of newsletters and other promotional material from the 2021 Cyberday. You can use that promo material to check out which stores and sellers offer the best discounts and for which products.

In doing so, you will certainly gain insight into how things work, and you’ll know where to look for the best deals.

Easy-peasy!

Know What You’re Looking For

Just casually browsing the web pages for the best deals is not going to result in you finding the best deal. That’s just not how it works.

In fact, if you do this, we promise you you’ll waste your money on unnecessary things.

Instead of browsing the catalogues – make a shopping list.

Create a shopping list now, and by the time Cyberday discounts begin – you’ll be ready.

You’ll know what to look for. You’ll know where to look. And, you’ll even know how high (or low) were the previous prices.

As you probably know, some sellers raise their prices come “holiday” season, so they can slap a “70% off” sticker on a product, even though they’ve only slashed the price about 20% – if that.

Follow Your Favourite Brands Online

We mentioned this earlier, but we’ll say it again – some stores will get on this sale trend early on.

In order to stay on top of this, you’ll have to follow your favourite brands online. Whether that will include signing up for emails and newsletters, browsing their website on a daily basis, or just following them on Instagram for news – that’s up to you.

But, you have to do it if you want to get the best deals.

As you know, the best deals are the ones that sell first, so you need to get in early on.

Tips To Save Even More Money On A 2022 Cyberday In Chile

Now that we’ve covered some basic Cyberday shopping tips let us give you some general, money-saving tips that perfectly match the situation you’re about to be in.

Set A Budget

Shopping online is riskier than shopping in stores. Why? You’re paying with a card, and you’re browsing the web. It almost doesn’t feel like spending money, doesn’t it?

So, before you go on a shopping spree – set a budget.

Now, setting a budget is one thing – sticking to it is another.

You have to be firm in your resolve. You have to be determined not to spend a single peso over the budget. If you manage to do this, not only will you not spend more – you’ll spend less.

2. Don’t Shop At Just Any Website

Only shop through reliable websites for two reasons – theft and better prices.

We’ve already said how easy it is to fall for a deal that’s too good to be true and lose your money, so we won’t get back to it.

On the other hand, we feel like it is important to note that, generally, the bigger the seller is – the bigger the discount will be.

Large companies and brands can afford to slash their prices a lot more than some small business owners do. They already sell their products at an incredible profit margin because they outsource most of their operation, so stick with them for the weekend. It’ll save you some money.

3. Resist Upsells

Finally, don’t succumb to sneaky marketing ploys like upselling and two-for-one, three-for-two deals. Those are nothing but elaborate ruses to get you to spend more money than you initially wanted to.

Sure, that gaming mouse might pair well with that keyboard, and that jacked will certainly look good with those jeans, but just ask yourself this – do I really need the other thing?

The answer is usually no.

Conclusion

So, what are you waiting for? Start preparing your online shopping list now – and reap the benefits in May.

Treat yourself to whatever it is you may need, and use that leftover money to treat yourself some more.

You deserve it!