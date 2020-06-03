12 Ways to Customize your Car Interior – 2020 Guide

It is very popular for many drivers to customize their vehicles in many ways, and provide them with a unique and personal touch. There are many ways for making your car more attractive, comfortable, and powerful. People often choose to customize the exterior by adding some improvements and details such as spoilers, exhausts, unique paint, and much more. On the other side, there are many ways for making the interior of your vehicle more improved, comfortable, and enjoyable as well.

Furthermore, we are going to introduce you to some of the best accessories and devices that you could buy for your vehicle, and make it much more pleasant to drive.

1. Steering Wheel Cover

Besides the wide selection of aftermarket steering wheels that you can buy, the easier solution maybe is to just add a cover on your current steering wheel, and make it more attractive and comfortable at the same time. The market is full of various covers, and you can choose from different materials and designs. Some of the most popular ones are made of leather.

2. Pedals

Almost every part of your vehicle can be customized in some way, which means that you could also replace or redesign your pedals as well. The most popular option is installing some spots like ones with carbon details. Also, there are some more extravagant pieces if you are interested in creating a more unique car in every point.

3. LED Lights

Adding LED lights inside of a vehicle is another popular choice of many people who choose to upgrade the interior. This choice is best for people who love attractive design, especially for video game lovers, since you can feel like you are driving some machine from Need For Speed or any other racing game. Usually, people are installing the LED system on the floor, and most of these systems can change colors by your choice.

4. Perfume

Sometimes a bad smell inside of a vehicle can ruin the atmosphere and joy of driving it. Adding some good fragrance could significantly affect the feeling and comfort of driving, especially on long distances. There are numerous types of car perfumes, and you can choose from many scents.

5. Fridge

If you are planning to go on a vacation, adding a fridge in your vehicle is a great solution, especially when you are traveling with your friends or family, and you can keep your fresh beverages and water cold in the fridge. There are several types of car fridges, depending on where you want to install them. Some of them could be installed on the front, between the seats, or on the back, in the back seats or trunk.

6. Car Mats

We can see that most of the vehicles have black mats made of rubber. However, you could kill the monotony, and replace it with some other color that would suit the design of other interiors much better. You can find custom mats with various themes and colors.

7. Audio System

For many people, having a good stereo in the car is necessary, especially when you are traveling on a long trip with it. Luckily, technology has advanced at the point where finding a proper audio system is very easy, and it only depends on how much money you want to invest. Some of the most popular speakers are from brands like Yamaha, Pioneer, JBL, Kicker, JVC, and many more. Also, you will need a few hundred dollars for a decent upgrade of your audio.

8. Seat Covers

New seats can be really expensive depending on which model of the car you have. On the other side, the easier solution is to get seat covers, which can improve the comfort and interior design. Like with many other accessories, there is a wide selection of seat covers that you can find. Also, there is an option to get seat covers with the ability to heat, and you will need to connect them with the lighter.

9. Dashboard

Whether you scratched it too much, or just find it unattractive, you could modify or replace your dashboard. For example, a lot of people are installing fake wood or some modern minimalistic details that could significantly improve the design of the inside of your car. If you prefer minimalist and modern design, you can replace the dashboard with the one that has carbon or steel details, speedometer similar to the ones in racing vehicles, and many more.

10. Headliner

If your vehicle doesn’t have a panorama roof, there is a great way to decorate the inside part of the roof, by adding some details in whatever style you prefer. You can find some examples online, but also ways to customize the headliner by yourself.

11. LCD Screen

The rise for board computers and various devices are great in recent years, mostly because of the smartphones, and the ability for these devices to connect. You don’t need a CD player anymore when you can connect your phone with the stereo system and play the favorite playlist much easier. A lot of people choose to just get a good phone stand. However, it is much better to get an LCD screen with various abilities such as navigation, Bluetooth, Android or iOS operating systems, storage memory, and many. Most of these devices are similar to tablets.

The Bottom Line

The devices and accessories are the most popular ones that people choose to install or upgrade. However, there are also many other examples that you can use, like redesigning the gearstick, adding covers for seatbelts, installing LCD screens in the front seats, and many more. Besides making your car more attractive, some of these solutions will also have a great effect on the comfortability of driving. If you like racing games or some movies like Fast and Furious, you can add a few accessories in your vehicle, and create a unique ambient that is much more pleasant by your preferences.