Ways and Options To Customize and Build your Own Gun

It shouldn’t come as a surprise; Yes, you can legally build your own gun!

Having said that, federal laws governing building a firearm differ from state to state. And, depending on where you are, you’d really want to stick to gun DIY regulations to be on the safe side of the law. Building your dream gun calls for various components which are readily available on the market. For instance, an AR 10 will require its specialized Standard Charging Handle, .750 Gas Block – Low Profile, Ambidextrous Safety, AR10 Firing Pin, Retaining Pin, Extended Magazine Release Button, Gas Tubes, a host of other components, and of course a good scope for AR 10 for a complete build.

In this post that we created with scopesreviews.com, we’ll cover things you need to know, ways and options you can legally customize, and build your own gun. Read on.

Disclaimer

Assembling a personalized firearm comes with its trill, just as shooting in sports or while you are out hunting. However, taking up that challenge and having little or no experience in building one could prove a lot of risks. It is why there are stiff regulations on the subject by politicians and restrictionists in many states, while others have ruled out the idea completely.

While there is no shame at all buying a gun from a registered manufacturer, you may choose to assemble your own weapon, and it is also absolutely lawful in many American jurisdictions. The whole process will be easy if you have basic firearm know-how and proficiency with basic tools to make a gun just as safe as one purchased from a dealer.

How is Building a Gun Legal?

The 1968 gun control act describes a firearm as “any weapon…which is designed to or will or may easily be transformed to discharge a projectile via the effect of an explosive,” or “the receiver or frame of any before-mentioned weapon.”

Meanwhile, the National Firearms Act stipulates the receiver/frame is the “part of a firearm which encapsulates the bolt, breechblock, or hammer and firing mechanism, and which is normally attached at its forward segment to hold the barrel.”

The bottom line is, if you can legally buy a gun, you can also build one for yourself. The fundamental pieces required to build your own gun include grips, 80% lower receiver slides, and more considered raw materials by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF). Considering these pieces do not satisfy a firearm’s definition under the Gun Control Act of 1968, they are absolutely legal to own. However, it’s crucial to note that while there is an absence of any federal restrictions concerning building a firearm, selected states may have specific laws in regards to making a gun yourself. For instance, California in 2017 required that all guns or “ghost guns” made by nontraditional operators be registered and assigned a serial number. Apparently, it isn’t easy to carry out such enforcement. Nevertheless, it would be best if you were sure you know what laws are on the books in your jurisdiction before taking up the challenge.

How to Build Your Own Gun

Building your own gun comes with a few pecks. In addition to having the bragging rights of being the maker of your weapon, you’ll be having a firearm without a serial number and registration. Keep in mind that getting rid of the serial number of guns you purchased is considered an act of federal felony and punishable with 5-years imprisonment. With that said, get straight into making the gun.

Building a fancy, customized gun is practically building the remainder of the 20%, starting off with the 80% receiver. The components you need to derive at a 100% working gun are readily available online, and there is a plethora of videos online to guide you through the process. Next, you’d really want to be careful when selecting the required tool to build your dream gun. These tools can get pricey depending on the features you’d like the weapon to have.

Tools and Accessories

Let’s take a look at the tools and accessories you’ll need to build and customize your own gun. Let’s consider building the AR 10 .308 semi-auto rifle from an 80% lower receiver.

Some of the tools you’ll need for this project include, but not limited to:

Armorer’s wonder wrench

Upper receiver vise block

Lower receiver vise block

Small rubber mallet

Needle-nosed pliers

Bench vise

Roll pin punch set

While some are optional, they are crucial to deriving a perfect gun you’d be proud to carry. If you have basic knowledge of how to build and assemble the components, you can have a working gun all done in a matter of hours. Your goals for this project should include making a gun that is as light as possible, symmetrical to fit weak-hand shooting, a modest construction, high quality, and function while keeping the cost to the barest minimum.

For the AR 10 .308 semi-auto rifle, the following parts are not compatible with the AR 15 rifle.

Buffer

Takedown pins

Bolt catch

Magazine Catch

Some pistol grips

You’d want to be careful while picking these items from the store.

The complete parts need to build a custom AR 10 .308 semi-auto rifle from an 80% lower receive include:

Upper and lower receiver

Distinct LPKs and triggers for the .308 ARs

Buffer and buffer spring

Handguard setup of choice

Stock

Barrel

Bolt Carrier Group (Complete)

Threaded muzzle device ⅝” x 24, for a .30 caliber

Magazine catch/release

Ejection Port Door (except if you intend to run a slick side upper)

Takedown and pivot pins

Next, after purchasing the 80% lower receiver and all the parts, finishing that piece and transforming it into a AR 10 that looks, feels, and works like those from the manufacturer can be achieved with the few tools mentioned above.

The tools and parts can readily be found for sale online or from local suppliers. Regardless of your machinery experience, building the last 20% of a firearm to make it a working gun is also fairly straightforward and can be done in just a couple of hours.