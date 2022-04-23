Top 10 Custom Software Development Companies in Berlin

Germany is one of the world leaders in science, economy, manufacturing, and other sectors. Information technology is not an exception. Many leading IT companies are based in this country and attract professional developers who create cutting-edge solutions that meet all the requirements of hard-to-please customers. In this review, we’ll take a look at 10 custom software development companies in Berlin, according to Clutch.

Why opt for custom software?

When a company needs to develop a web or mobile application or update existing platforms, it is worth considering custom solutions. Most often, tailor-made apps are more relevant than turnkey software as they address the real needs of an enterprise. A development team conducts research into the needs of the target audience, draws conclusions on what functionality a future app needs, elaborates UX/UI design, and creates an efficient solution. Usually, such software is highly customizable, and users can set it up according to their needs and preferences. Also, custom software complies with the regulatory standards of a specific industry (for example, HIPAA or GDPR in healthcare). Clients may stay sure that their personal data is protected and kept confidential.

How do you find a perfect software provider?

To order custom software, you need to turn to an experienced IT company that has already carried out such projects. But how do you find relevant information when numerous software providers claim their services are the best? A good way to find the right developer is to study ratings and customer reviews. These can be found on specific platforms such as Clutch.

Clutch offers comprehensive rankings of B2B companies from more than 500 industries. It provides ratings according to different criteria (location, type of services offered, etc.). We have already performed a search and invite you to take a look at 10 leading custom software developers in Berlin.

1. Andersen

For 15 years in business, Andersen has been developing state-of-the-art software for such industries as logistics, healthcare, fintech, automotive, retail, media & entertainment, and others. Currently, it tops the ranking of Berlin custom software developers on Clutch, and it is not the first time the company has appeared among the leaders. It is also ranked 2d leading staff augmentation company in the world.

World-class software developers, UX/UI designers, PMs, BAs, QA engineers, and other specialists work for Andersen across the globe. They have successfully carried out more than a thousand projects. And the fact that recurring customers are ready to recommend this developer to their partners proves the efficiency of its solutions. Such worldwide leaders as Samsung, Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, Johnson & Johnson, Europcar, TUI Group, Ryanair and others are Andersen’s clients.

4.9 out of 5 stars on Clutch confirm the high level of the company’s expertise. With 91 positive reviews on the platform, it is also the most reviewed company among those listed in our top 10. For example, Stefan Giesecke of Elanders GmbH stresses the professionalism of the team in his feedback: “They share their ideas with us and are eager to develop the best solution.”

2. YND

This Berlin-based studio has been developing digital products since 2014. YND professionals deliver services from the initial concept of a software product to its deployment. The company has expertise in fintech, ML, MVP development, and embedded development.

YND’s primary client focus is enterprises (70%). It has cooperated with Audi, Volkswagen, IWC, Lufthansa, and other businesses, and has earned 4.8 out of 5 stars on Clutch for its excellent services. Satisfied customers share their impressions on the platform and mention reasonable allocation of time and resources and rapid delivery. For instance, Malte Fiedler of Burger King cannot think of a better company than YND for developing quick and efficient solutions. He says that IT specialists managed to redevelop an outdated mobile app by implementing an up-to-date CRM. Developers perfectly understand customer demands, maintain communication throughout the whole process of development, and thus achieve the best possible result.

3. MVP Factory

MVP Factory strives to become one of the most compelling digital product and venture builders in Europe. And its Clutch rating of 5 out of 5 stars proves the fact that the company is on the right way to achieving its goal. Since 2017, the team of experienced developers has cooperated with both leading enterprises and startups offering them high-quality digital solutions in fintech, logistics, retail, insurance, etc.

Specialists help businesses at each stage of product development. Services provided involve the whole product lifecycle, including target audience research, ideation and design, MVP development, – everything up to scaling. If necessary, the company will even help your business with brand design.

To date, MVP Factory has delivered more than 200 projects. Its clients include such renowned companies as Visa, Volkswagen, Henkel, and others.

4. Upside

Upside is a company with headquarters in Berlin that primarily focuses on digital commerce. The team successfully scales up businesses for their clients by implementing complex remunerative solutions. The combination of cutting-edge technologies with proven digital products leaves customers satisfied with the company’s services. In their reviews, clients note the high responsiveness of the team and excellent communication. Logan Rose of Framebridge estimates the work of Upside as outstanding.

Developers, designers, and QA engineers work on ambitious projects and have already cooperated with such giants as Samsung and T-Mobile. Upside is a contributor to Vue Storefront and Spree Commerce.

With its rating of 5 out of 5 stars, Upside proves the professionalism of its employees and their ability to respond to any customer requirements.

5. dida Machine Learning

This Berlin-based software developer mainly focuses on computer vision and natural language processing. The company is ready to implement custom AI and ML solutions in such industries as meteorology, mining, banking, healthcare & pharma, manufacturing & automotive, and others. The staff includes professional physicists and mathematicians who work on ML algorithms and help to implement them in various areas of human activities.

dida has been active since 2018 and has already received international acclaim. In 2020 it won a prestigious “Microsoft AI for Earth” award. Its professionals also participate in scientific conferences where they share innovative ideas with other scholars.

dida’s scope of cooperation is quite vast: it has collaborated with public institutions, private businesses, research institutes and universities. European Space Agency, Carl Zeiss AG, and TU Berlin are among its partners and clients.

Happy customers have rated the company at 5 out 5 stars on Clutch and are ready to recommend its services to others. They state that dida’s expertise in various ML processing models can become a decisive factor in implementing a successful project.

6. impltech GmbH

Since 2017, impltech has been engaged in web, mobile and MVP development. It can also provide high-quality UX/UI design and cloud migration services. The team is known for its reliability and readiness to carry out projects timely. Unique industry expertise makes its specialists helpful in such areas as telecommunications, fintech, healthcare, e-commerce, and real estate. They have already implemented more than 60 projects.

The overwhelming majority of the company’s employees are middle/senior specialists. While working on software solutions, developers use key technologies, including Java, C++, React Native, Kotlin, Azure, Kafka, RabbitMQ, and others.

Clutch users rate impltech with a high score of 4.9 out of 5 stars and note that the quality of the company’s services exceeds expectations.

7. Tinloof

This Berlin-based agency creates sites and web applications. It aims to make software both efficient and aesthetically pleasant.

Tinloof is open for cooperation with any businesses, from SaaS companies to high-end galleries. And the outcome of such collaboration has proven excellent: Tinloof has 5 stars out of 5 on Clutch, and customers gladly share their impressions about the company’s efficiency in product development. For example, one of LAK Gallery’s co-founders mentions the impeccable performance of the new platform and the team’s attention to detail. As a result, the client is highly likely to become a recurring customer.

The company pays special attention to usability, accessibility, and SEO to enhance the overall performance of its solutions. The team members keep in touch with their clients at every stage of the project to get relevant feedback.

8. rinf.tech

rinf.tech is an ISO certified custom software company with a strong focus on IoT, IIoT, AI and ML technologies, MR, and robotics. This Intel AI Builders member has delivery centres in different European countries and the USA.

Since 2006, the company has been developing technology solutions and offering B2B services. It has created its own enterprise robots MATT and ERIS which perform tasks with superhuman precision and can be adapted according to any requirements.

Clutch rates the company with 4.2 out of 5 stars. One of the reviewers, Florin Stefan of Stefanini EMEA, mentions the high level of services and flexibility of the multitalented team. And it is not the only ranking where rinf.tech is at the top. So, Techreviewer.co, a renowned analytics hub, has recently listed rinf.tech as one of the best software developers in 2022.

9. Futuro Team

Futuro Team’s cycle of services includes product strategy, design, and development. The company’s digital solutions are called-for in different industries, from consumer products to logistics & transportation.

Judging by the high Clutch ranking (4.9 out of 5) and positive reviews, clients are happy with the work of Futuro Team’s professionals who have “a good eye for design”. They also mention the speed of delivery and the quality of end products. Such companies as Tradelize, Wasteless, or Ontel recommend this digital provider from Berlin to potential customers.

10. Aland Cloud GmbH

This software and hosting company helps SMEs to boost sales by building websites and providing maintenance. Aland Cloud has developed custom software for businesses from various industries. Its specialists can launch a modern and SEO-friendly site within a few days. Innovative design increases lead generation and thus attracts new customers.

The company’s primary goal is customer satisfaction, and Clutch reviewers confess they are really happy with its work. The 5-star rating only proves this fact. Platforms built by Aland Cloud can serve more than 100,000 visitors at a moment, which significantly affects productivity and income. IT professionals are constantly in touch, ready to solve any issues.

Conclusion

Efficient software is a must in today’s world. The scope of digitalization across key industries is truly impressive, and businesses should adapt to the needs of end-users. A perfect way to do this is custom software development.

It may not be easy to find your ideal IT partner. But reliable rankings optimize this search. The companies mentioned in our article are trustworthy leaders that have received meaningful awards and customer acclaim. To learn more, visit their blogs where they regularly share the latest updates and innovations. There, you may take a closer look at case studies to understand if you have already found the right software developer.