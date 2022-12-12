5 Things About Custom Chenille Patches

Chenille patches are great for people who don’t like the feel of regular knit clothing because they are so much more comfortable and flexible.

They can be used for everything from branding your brand to creating custom patches for clients. Even you can find them in stores that make customised chenille patches on customer demands, such as 4incustompatch, which is a point for designers and general people to get desired chenille patches for their needs.

In this article, we are going to discuss five things you need to know about creating customised chenille patches. But first, understand what chenille patches are and their types:

What are chenille patches and their types?

Chenille patches are a great way to add a little personality to your outfit. When these patches are designed on demand, they are called customised chenille patches.

There are three main types of chenilles:

Smooth: These are the most common type of chenille and look like regular cotton. They come in both flat sheets and round shapes.

Lace: These are made from tiny strands of fabric that are sewn together into long strips or knots. You can find these in many different colours and designs!

Satin: Satin is usually made from polyester thread, though there are some satin caps made from silk thread as well.

Here’s what you need to know about customised chenille patches!

Things you must know about custom chenille patches

1. Custom Chenille Patches can be Personalized

The great thing about custom chenille patches is that they allow anyone to express their own personality through their clothing. You can choose to get them with your name on them or even with your logo or other design on them. You can also add your own text to the patch.

Not only that you have a complete choice of size, shape, and color of the patches. It means that you can create your own unique custom chenille patch. To create an eye-catching and unique chenille patch design; you can combine traditional and modern designs. However, it is a worthy option if you craft a design accordingly to your preferences. Furthermore, you can create small and large custom chenille patches while the possibilities are endless!

2. Custom Chenille Patches are Affordable

When you want to improve your looks but don’t have a lot of money to spend on a full-face surgery, custom chenille patches are a great option. Based on your opinion and if you don’t want to get them in bulk, they don’t need to be bought in size, and they don’t come with a huge markup. In fact, they’re just as good as the more expensive ones that you can buy at your local store.

3. Custom Chenille Patches are Durable

Custom Chenille Patches are made with a durable, skin-friendly chenille fibre that’s perfect for people who don’t want to worry about their patch getting caught on something sharp. They’re easy to clean—just soak them in water, and they’ll come right off. The patches are made from a durable cotton thread that has been treated with a special lacquer. This process helps to make it waterproof, and it also helps to keep your chenille patches from unravelling and coming apart.

4. Custom Chenille Patches are Versatile

What makes chenille patches versatile? You can use your custom patch on anything, whether you’re using it on a backpack or a jacket. It’s even great for tacking up posters! Plus, since they’re waterproof, they’ll stay in place even if you get caught in the rain or get splashed with water while you’re out on your bike.

5. Custom Chenille Patches can be Made-to-Order

Chenille patches are made to order and come in a variety of shapes and sizes. You can choose from dozens of different colours or create your own colour palette by mixing and matching colours from our palette. You can also choose from many different shapes and sizes, including circles, squares, triangles, rectangles, and stars.

How to apply chenille patches?

To apply the chenille patches custom; set the iron to the highest temperature so that the chenille adheres properly. When you are dealing with extremely hot objects, always wear protective gloves. It would keep you safe from accidental burns.

Follow these steps to apply custom chenille patches properly.

● Get ready for the surface:

Stretch the fabric to remove all the ceases. Now bring the fabric on a flat surface and you must have planned first; where to apply the patch. Because once you attach the patch, it would be very difficult to dispatch it. It is because chenille contains very quality adhesives.

Put the chenille in different portions of your jacket, shirt, and shoes. Once you decide on the place then attach the patch to that portion.

● Use extra cloth:

To protect the yarn of the chenille from burning, always use an extra cloth between the patch and the iron. It works as a layer that saves the yarn of the chenille. You can take an extra shirt with any piece of cotton for a middle layer.

● Press the iron to stick the patch:

Set the patch at the right place and press it with a hot iron for 5 to 8 seconds. Now remove the iron and let it cool for one or two seconds. Again press the patch for 5 to 8 seconds and remove the iron. Repeat this process twice to thrice until the patch is properly attached.

If your patch is large and wants some extra pressing of iron; then increase the process and continue pressing till it is attached to the fabric firmly. But one thing you should remember; always use an extra cloth between the chenille and the iron.

● Iron the patch from inside:

Once you iron and attach the patch from the outside; you can repeat the same process by turning the side of the fabric. It is the best way to adhere the patch permanently. Turn the side of the fabric__ place the extra cloth and press it with an iron for 3 to 5 seconds. Here you all done!

Final Words

In conclusion, you can wear custom chenille patches anywhere from the office to the gym to the beach because they’re so versatile! You can put them on just about anywhere—like on a shirt, pants, or even under your jacket when it’s cold out. And because they’re made with super soft material, they’re comfortable to wear all day long.