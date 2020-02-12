CS:GO In-Play Betting

The CS:GO betting markets have been growing at a rapid rate over the past few years. With more people turning to eSports betting and trying it out, bookmakers have to keep up with the demand put onto them by punters and offer the service that people want.

That means more betting markets, competitive odds, and different ways in which players can bet. One of the different ways you can bet on CS:GO is to bet in-play, something that the top CS:GO, and eSports bookmakers are now offering their players.

What is In-Play Betting?

When you place a bet on any sporting event before it begins, then this is known as pre-match betting. That is by far the most common way to bet, but there is an alternative for punters.

That is to place bets in play, something that is continuing to grow, and you can find a selection of the top CS:GO gambling sites at CSGOBook.com, some of which offer live betting markets. The vast majority of punters who have turned to in-play betting have done so alongside their pre-match bets.

There are many sports covered by the bookmakers on their in-play section, and eSports is one of them. On selected significant events, you will get the chance to not only bet before things begin but to also bet while the event is taking place, which opens up a whole new world for punters.

Why Bet In-Play?

When we place a bet on any sport, whether it is an eSports battle or a game of football, we use forms of the past games that have been played. After studying and deciding which way you think it will go, you place your bet on who you think will win and then sit back to watch the action unfold to see who comes out on top.

However, with in-play betting, things are very different. The in-play betting markets open up when the event begins, and remain open until towards the end or when it is clear and distinct who the winner will be.

The beauty of these markets is that you can watch the event and see how things are looking before you place a bet. Instead of using the form from previous games, you can use what you see live and base your chances around that. That is the best possible form guide you can get; you are not making guesses you are basing your CS:GO bets on facts that are happening at the exact moment you are placing your bet.

If you are watching the event live, which is easily accessible through various live streams, including through selected bookmakers, then you can make a judgment on how things are unfolding. Look for those who start well and look set for a great event, while also be sure to check out those who have started slowly, and see if there is any value in backing them to improve and get better.

CS:GO In-Play Betting Markets

The general betting markets on CS:GO events have significantly increased in number over the past few years, and during that time, we have seen in paly betting introduced on the significant games. Now we see an improvement in the number of in-play markets available, making a choice even better for punters.

If you want to bet in-play on CS:GO, then there are several ways in which you can do this. You can bet on the tournament winner like you would if placing a bet before the match, or you can use one of the specially designed in-play betting markets to place your bets.

These are usually markets that offer a way of splitting the game down into smaller segments. For example, instead of betting on who wins the overall tournament, you can place a bet on who will win the next stage or the next battle that takes place.

That all offer you a quicker way to bet, you can place a bet and then watch the action take place all in the space of a few minutes sometimes, rather than waiting days for the entire event to finish to be paid out.

With a combination of regular markets that you will have seen before amongst the pre-match offerings and specially designed in-play markets for you to use, in play CS:GO betting has never been as extensive.

CS:GO Streaming

Thanks to the introduction and rise of in-play betting with CS:GO, we have seen some more accessible streams become available. In a perfect world, when a bookmaker offers in-play betting on an event, they also like to stream it. That is the case with CS:GO, and the big eSports bookmakers will allow you to live stream they even on their in-play betting page so you can watch the bets you have placed.

That is also great for the punter who wants to watch and bet at the same time. On the in-play betting platform, you will be able to watch the stream while having a list of the available betting markets at the side of it, meaning you can bet and watch at the same time.

If you are looking to take advantage of the betting markets we have mentioned that offer you the chance to bet on smaller segments of the game, then you can do this here without taking your eye off things.

What the bookmakers are offering right now is an excellent service that combines pre-match betting with in-play betting and even streaming of the most significant events. As we see the rise of eSports and CS:GO, expect to see this grow into an even bigger and better service for eSports fans to take advantage of. That is likely to include new betting markets, more in-play options, and an even more exceptional streaming service so that keeping up with the latest events is even more comfortable.