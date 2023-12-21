What Are the Main Differences Between CS:GO and CS2 Case Opening (2024)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, or CSGO for short, was released almost a decade ago, and ever since its release, weapon skins and other cosmetic items have been a core part of the CSGO experience leading to the creation of many CSGO skin markets and gambling sites.

However, recently CSGO completely transitioned to a new engine and essentially became a new game titled Counter-Strike 2, which sparked the question of whether there are any differences between CSGO and CS2 case opening sites.

Fortunately, the answer is quite simple. There are essentially no differences between CSGO and CS2 case-opening websites since all of the in-game assets including the skins transitioned to CS2.

This means that all players got to keep their hard-earned skins and all case-opening sites didn’t have to change all that much to accommodate this migration.

What are the main CS2 case opening sites?

There are many different CS2 case opening websites out there, and each of them provides various additional services and comes with its own unique advantages and disadvantages.

Below is the list of some of what we think are the best CS2 case opening sites that you can visit in 2024.

KeyDrop

KeyDrop is one of the more popular choices when it comes to CS2 case opening sites. The platform was established back in 2018 and has grown immensely since then gaining a generally positive reputation.

In addition to case opening, KeyDrop provides other services to its users such as the skin Upgrader and Item Contracts and Player versus Player Case Battles.

The website also hosts a variety of promotional events and all of its games are provably fair.

CSGORoll

CSGORoll is a popular name in the world of CS2 case opening. The platform was established back in 2016, however, it was shut down for a while due to Steam’s trade restrictions.

The website was relaunched in 2020 and is now considered to be one of the best CS2 case-opening sites out there. Besides custom cases, CSGORoll offers a variety of games such as Roullete, Crash, Case Battles, and many others.

The website also offers esports betting services as well as a variety of payment methods and excellent customer support.

Datdrop

Founded back in 2017, Datdrop is regarded by many to be within the upper echelon when it comes to CS2 case opening sites.

Next to opening custom cases, Datdrop allows its users to enjoy multiple other features such as the Upgrader, Case Battles, Battle Royale, and Royale Races.

The website accepts most skins and cryptocurrency as deposit methods, however, its withdrawal methods are limited to CS2 skins. All in all, Datdrop is an excellent platform if you are a CS2 skin collector or an enthusiast.

Farmskins

Farmskins was established way back in 2016 which makes it one of the oldest entries on this list.

The website itself is known as one of the best custom case-opening platforms, however, it also provides users with additional services such as Case Battles, the Upgrader, and the Skin Changer.

The website also hosts a variety of giveaways and promotions and provides its users with daily free bonuses.

Hellcase

Hellcase is a well-established name in the world of CS2 and skin gambling as it is one of the best platforms to open a variety of cases for multiple games including CS2, Dota 2, and Rust.

The website began operating back in 2016 and provides a variety of services including case openings, skin upgrades, and case battles as well as multiple promotional events taht offer users a chance to obtain all kinds of free rewards.

CSGOLuck

CSGOLuck made its debut appearance back in 2021 which makes it one of the youngest platforms to appear on this list.

The website is known as a popular CS2 gambling platform that offers its users a variety of games and other gambling services including CS2 case openings.

CSGOLuck also features its own affiliate program as well as all kinds of promotional events and free daily rewards for users to claim and enjoy.

How to get profit on CS2 case opening sites

There is no doubt that you can indeed make a profit on How to get profit on CS2 case sites. However, you can also lose money if you are not careful so in essence, this is a double-edged sword.

The main idea is quite simple. Buy CS2 skins at a low price and sell them later at a higher price to turn a profit. While this sounds easy, make sure that you do your research regarding skin prices and the skin market itself.

In addition, you can also use the Upgrader or Trade up contracts to get rid of numerous undesirable skins in exchange for a single valuable one which you can later sell and increase your earnings.

What is the most profitable CS2 case in 2024

When it comes to the most profitable CS2 case that you can open, it all depends on how you look at it.

If we are talking about the official CS2 cases that players can open, then the most profitable one would be the Operation Wildfire Case which according to some data has an over 61% return on investment.

However, if we are talking about the most desirable CS2 case that you can open, then we are looking at the Revolver Case which has a chance to contain numerous desirable knife skins which are extremely valuable.

If we take custom cases into consideration, then this question becomes extremely difficult to answer due to different sites offering different cases that contain inconsistent skins and unique drop chances.

Conclusion

All in all, there are many excellent CS2 skin-opening sites out there, and each of them comes with its own advantages and disadvantages and offers something unique to its users.

This means that when it comes to choosing the perfect one for yourself, it all boils down to personal preferences like payment methods, selection of games, promo codes, and other features unique to the websites themselves.