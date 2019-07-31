Crictime Live Streaming Cricket Scores

Do you know what cricket is? It is a very popular game and a sport. Are you maybe a fan of cricket? Do you enjoy watching cricket matches? If you do, we are going to introduce you with a great live streaming site with scores from cricket matches.

But first of all, if you don’t know what cricket is, we are going to introduce you to the game. Maybe you will want to watch a cricket match next time you find it on the TV. And maybe you will become a fan of this game, and you will want to watch every match and know all of the scores.

What is cricket?

Cricket is a game that originated in England, during the medieval period. It first originated as a children’s game, but over time it developed in a game that we know today. It is a bat and ball game that is played between two teams of eleven players on a field. In the center of the field is a 22-yard pitch with a wicket at each end, each comprising two bails balanced on three stumps. To score a point you need to strike the ball at the wicket with the bat. There are bowling and fielding sides that try to prevent the ball from striking and they try to dismiss each player. There are two ways of being dismissed, being bowled when the ball hits the stumps and dislodges the bails, and by fielding side catching the ball after it is hit by the bat, but only before it hits the ground. Ten players can be dismissed and then the innings ends and the teams swap roles.

The game is always adjudicated by two umpires and aided by a third umpire. And when the matches are international there is a referee too. They all communicate with two off-field scorers who record the match’s statistical information. There is also a Law of Cricket, which is a code where all the game’s rules are held, and it is owned and maintained by Marylebone Cricket Club in London.

This sport is most popular in England, the United Kingdom, and in the Indian subcontinent, Australia, southern Africa, and the West Indies. You may think this game is strange, but it is fairly interesting. And when you start to love it, you won’t be able to stop.

