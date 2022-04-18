6 Remodeling Tips and Tricks to Creatively Expand Your Kitchen

Kitchen remodeling is a big project, which is why sometimes, people try to postpone the work for as long as possible. However, procrastination is not the solution here. Instead, you should focus your attention on planning and organizing everything.

Depending on the changes you want to make, this entire process can take a few weeks. Nevertheless, you don’t have to be frightened by this because there are numerous tips and tricks you should consider that enable you to visually expand your kitchen and take the entire design to the next level. In this article, we will mention some of them.

Consider a new layout

The easiest way to expand your kitchen without taking down a wall is to move things around. If you want to purchase new cabinets and appliances and already have a budget, there really isn’t a reason why you shouldn’t create a new layout. If your kitchen area is pretty small, your options may be limited, which is why the L-shaped design is probably the best choice. It will provide you with enough storage space for both big and small appliances and also enable you to move freely around the area.

We know changing everything seems like a complex task, but the great thing is that you don't have to do it on your own. You can look for inspiration online and see what your options are. What's more, you can also hire professionals to come up with the entire design and layout.

Go with open shelves

In the past, the mere idea of guests seeing the dishes and cutlery in one’s kitchen was unimaginable. Well, this new design is widely accepted nowadays, and people love it. It is not only modern and trendy, but it can visually expand the entire area. Plus, it enables you to be creative and do whatever you want. You can just add a few shelves near the window or change the existing ones and add a glass front.

We are not even going to discuss the matter of colors and contrast you can create. You only need to be careful not to overdo it. No, not every single item you possess should be displayed. Instead, use the things that can improve the overall appearance and maybe the items you use on a daily basis, depending on your creative preferences.

Use invisible storage solutions

When trying to expand your kitchen visually, the first thing you have to do is clear out the counter space. This can be a challenge of its own, especially if you don’t currently have a lot of storage space. It is probably one of the reasons you decided to go with remodeling. Now, the first thing that probably comes to your mind is to get rid of all the things that are essential. Yes, this may be a solution if you have a lot of appliances and items you use once in a blue moon.

However, there is also something else you can do. We are talking about smart storage solutions. You should start with the open shelves we mentioned above. Then, you can install pull-out baskets or drawers under the sink or the island and use that space as well. In addition, you can even use the inside of the cabinet doors to install shelves for small items or spices. When it comes to these solutions, there are no limits. You just have to tap into your creativity and find something that works for you.

Install a new window

Yes, we know this sounds like a lot of work, but the best way to enhance the kitchen space is to add more light to it. Artificial light fixtures would probably be your first choice, and we will discuss these later on, but you should think about another window if it is an option. Naturally, we are talking about a skylight. Regardless of its size, it will introduce more natural light into this area, making it more comfortable and spacious. If you combine it with bright-colored cabinets and light flooring, this one change will completely transform the room’s appearance and take it to a whole new level.

Opt for light colors

If you are looking for a way to make your kitchen seem more spacious, dark shades shouldn’t even be on your list of possibilities. Instead, go with white or other light and pastel colors. It doesn’t matter if you just want to repaint the walls or, on the other hand, redecorate the entire room. If the latter is the case, you should choose pale and neutral colors for cabinets and counters, especially if you want to go with the ones that feature glass fronts or doors. This way, you will get a minimalistic design and make the area seem more spacious.

Obviously, this is not your only option. The best thing about these shades is that you can create unlimited combinations and add a splash of color to make your kitchen more appealing. You can incorporate a brightly colored wall or purchase decorative items in the same color and arrange them on one of the open shelves. The bottom line is that it all comes down to your personal preference, so take some time to come up with the perfect design.

Have fun with light fixtures

Finally, light fixtures can prove to be not only the best but also the most affordable method of visually expanding your kitchen. Plus, the installation of these pales in comparison to other changes you might have on your mind. For example, you should install LED lights under the upper cabinets, especially in the area where you do most of the chopping and mixing ingredients.

Then, you can install the same ones on the floor, around the island, or in the corners of the room. Lastly, you can also install unique fixtures, lamps, and even pendant lights all around the room to boost the overall design. Don’t forget that light is your best friend when creating a spacious kitchen, which is why you should take full advantage of it.