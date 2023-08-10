Creative Ways Of Rewarding Employees Who Go Above & Beyond

Employers today face numerous challenges, including inflation, decelerating growth, and declining worker productivity. But while it is too easy to blame the recent pandemic for these problems, the truth is that many of these issues began long before then.

Employee productivity, in particular, has been an ongoing problem for years, with workers feeling less engaged with their companies. This is due mainly to the overwhelming fatigue and stress workers deal with regularly, leading to increased burnout and affecting their performance. According to recent studies, this is further aggravated by the escalating cost of living, resulting in more than 60% higher levels of financial anxiety among Americans.

Fortunately, there are things that you can do as an employer to prevent productivity from declining further, and that is by ensuring that your employees are happy and satisfied with their work. In this fast-paced and competitive business landscape, your workers’ happiness and satisfaction are not just nice-to-haves but are must-haves. As such, every strategic decision should consider employee morale, and investments should be made to facilitate their professional development and enhance their overall work experience.

Benefits Of Having Happy Employees

Happy and engaged employees often produce work that surpasses minimum expectations in quality and quantity. This positive impact extends beyond individual performance and leads to improvements in collective output, resulting in an overall benefit to your business regarding productivity and morale.

Ensuring optimal happiness and satisfaction among employees must thus become a central objective in your strategic outlook. When employees are genuinely happy and content in their job roles, they tend to perform their duties and derive tangible pleasure from their work because routine activities are transformed into purposeful endeavors, making employees more productive and engaged.

While this may sound complicated, it is actually quite easy to achieve because, most of the time, the key to making your employees happy is the simple things that often go unnoticed. One effective strategy is consistently rewarding and recognizing employees for good performance because making them feel cherished will boost their morale and drive them to contribute their best to the business.

Employee recognition helps workers understand that they are valued by their organization, thereby validating their efforts and contribution to the team and the company. This then gives employees a sense of assurance about their importance and motivates them to maintain their outstanding performance.

Cultivating a Leadership-Led Recognition Culture

While implementing creative strategies to recognize employee performance is essential, it’s important to remember that the tone for recognition is often set by leadership. A culture of appreciation and acknowledgement starts at the top and cascades down through the organization. Leaders who actively engage in recognizing and appreciating their team members create a powerful ripple effect.

Leaders should be encouraged to lead by example, showing genuine gratitude for their team’s hard work. This could involve regular one-on-one meetings where accomplishments are celebrated, or public expressions of praise during team gatherings. When employees witness their leaders valuing and recognizing each other’s efforts, it fosters a sense of unity and shared purpose.

Creative Ways To Recognize Employee Performance

When it comes to rewarding employees, there are many ways you can incentivize and recognize them for their hard work, but doing it creatively makes sure everyone knows how much they matter. In this age of social media, simply giving rewards may no longer be enough, and the recognition must be truly unique, thoughtful, and thought-provoking to engage your employees.

Creating meaningful recognition can help your team thrive and make lasting impressions on the recipient as well as all the other employees. For example, personalized thank-you notes provide a form of acknowledgement and gratitude that can significantly encourage an employee. This works best when you clearly articulate a specific reason for your gratitude because it helps the employee realize that his particular efforts have been noticed.

Handing out these notes along with surprise treats would make the gesture more memorable as well. Taking the time to find each employee’s favorite snack and surprising them with it is an enjoyable and unique way of recognizing their hard work.

If you want to have a more widespread impact on the organization, you can publicly recognize an employee’s contributions, either in a team meeting or announced through a company-wide email or the company’s internal platform. Aside from making the employee feel appreciated, doing it this way also helps set a precedent that hard work is acknowledged, motivating other team members to strive for excellence.

You can also cultivate a positive culture in the company by encouraging peer-to-peer recognition, which helps team members appreciate and acknowledge each other’s work. Employees can observe the value they bring to their peers, creating a supportive and encouraging work environment while fostering a sense of unity and collective ownership.

A more light-hearted approach is coming up with funny awards for employees, which can boost morale, encourage team bonding, and alleviate stress as it injects humor in an otherwise formal environment. They can also stimulate creativity, highlight unique talents and traits, increase employee engagement, and promote better communication within the team. Just remember that while leveraging humour, it’s crucial to remain respectful and sensitive to the team’s diverse backgrounds and preferences to ensure a positive impact.

When thinking of areas to reward, do not limit yourself to the traditional performance recognition that everybody else is already using. Custom awards will make your employees feel more special and allow you to embody the company’s values through titles like “Innovation Award” or “Customer Hero.”

Work anniversaries deserve recognition, too, because acknowledging your employee’s tenure during their work anniversary makes them feel valued for their loyalty and ongoing dedication. This recognition could be a small gift, a personalized message, or even an anniversary party.

Finally, your employee rewards could come through professional development opportunities, such as mentoring, sending them to conferences, providing additional training, or enabling further education opportunities. Investing in employees’ professional growth reiterates their importance to the organization and encourages continuous learning.