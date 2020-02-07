Creative Hobbies in 2020 – 9 Ideas

Finding yourself a creative hobby can put all that boredom to rest during the day, and throughout the weekends.

The World Wide Web is an excellent venue to find stuff that will take your mind off things, and keep you entertained. As more and more people find the internet accessible, more people share their unusual and creative hobbies with the rest of the world.

So, that’s why we’ve decided to make a list of the most creative hobbies a person can take. The list will include things you’ve never heard before, and some that might sound familiar. But the bottom line is that these hobbies take that extra bit of creativity to do.

So, without further ado, let’s start our list.

1. Quilting

Quilting is not only a creative hobby but a therapy for your brain. Quilting isn’t something new and has been very popular throughout history.

Quilting is essentially a process of hand sewing fabrics together and can be done in numerous ways. As a matter of fact, there are more than 15 techniques on how to quilt, and each one is a reference to a particular culture through history.

There is much to be learned through this hobby, and starting it could provide the mental exercise a person needs.

2. Hand Lettering

You might be familiar with hand lettering, but you also might be thinking about calligraphy.

Calligraphy is very different to hand lettering, as calligraphy uses strokes from various brushes to create the letters. On the other hand, hand lettering involves carefully thinking about each letter differently and creating a phrase, a quite, and even a full sentence using different techniques and methods.

It’s a fun way to make something memorable, and an even better way to train your brain.

3. Cake Decorations

Cake decorating isn’t for everybody and chances are you might not like it at first.

This is because cake decorating also involves knowing how to bake a cake. But, this shouldn’t discourage you from trying the hobby. If you actually have no idea how to bake a cake, then this could also be yet another hobby to try, and once you do master it, you could try and decorate your creations.

4. Photography

Photography essentially means taking pictures of stuff. There are various forms of photography, and getting into it would take a whole article on its own.

However, photography is a very easy, convenient, creative, and fun hobby to take. All you need to start this hobby is any type of camera and you could even use your phone for starters.

Mastering photography does take time and effort, but you could even turn it into something else; perhaps in another revenue stream.

5. Soap Making

A relatively unknown hobby, to say the least, soap making is the thing you never knew existed, but you’ll be grateful it did.

If you happened to be a soap lover and love natural ingredients, then soap making is definitely something to try. While we won’t actually get into how to create your own soap, we will mention that there are soap molds out there that will give your creations a custom look.

The use of ingredients is key with soap making, and you should try various combinations to see what aromas you come up with.

6. Play Bumper Pool

Is there a better hobby out there than to master the art of bumper pool? Bumper Pool is a type of pool game that has only two pockets, and the playing surface has fixed obstacles that get into your way when playing.

The game has different rules to pool, is played differently, and it could prove to be a great hobby for the entire family. Getting a bumper pool table isn’t a hard task, and you can visit here to get a good feel at what you should be looking for.

7. Baking

Similarly to cake decorating, baking is a very fun hobby that isn’t exclusive to any group of people. Baking is probably the broadest hobby a person could take, and it takes quite a bit of creativity to be good at it.

You see some of the best chefs in the world, you see the foods they prepare, and you’ll get a good feeling about how creativity can be used with it.

Learning how to bake is very convenient, and you have tons of materials at your disposal. You can listen to podcasts, watch videos, read recipes, and even watch TV shows about it.

8. Writing

Writing could very well be the only hobby you need in your life. And, like most on this list, it takes quite a bit of creativity to excel in it.

Writing is also an escape for many people. Having the option to essentially “get lost” in your writing can be very fun and thrilling. Even more so, you could start your own project and work on your very own book.

A lot of bestsellers aren’t event written by professional writers. Many book writers out there didn’t necessarily start their careers in this field of work. But writing has the power for a person to express himself.

Whether you have a story to tell, more than one story, a cool idea for a blog, or simply want to start on your very own novel, then writing can make it all a possibility.

9. DIY-ing

Most of you probably know what DIY means. But for those that don’t, DIY means “do it yourself”, and it refers to anything that creative that can be done straight from home.

DIY-int mostly focuses on stuff that people can buy, but otherwise could be created in your very own home. There are various websites that solely specialize in DIY projects, and they are quite fun to watch and read.

When it comes to this particular hobby, it can mean anything under the sun. It isn’t exclusive to men, nor women, and even children could make something on their own.

DIY-in is an excellent way to turn your weekends into creating something that you, your family, or someone else could have great use of.