6 Tips For Creating an Authentic Brand Story in 2021

No matter what industry your business operates in, branding is, perhaps, the most important thing when it comes to having and running a successful business. This is one of the reasons why almost all companies – large and small – focus on creating a relatable and appealing story behind their labels.

However, if you’re a relatively new business owner, you might not know how to create a compelling story, nor what you need to focus on, which is why you might be wondering – are there some tips that can help me? Fortunately, there are, and those tips are exactly what we’ll discuss in this article today. Let’s take a closer look:

Before Anything Else, Understand The “Why”

Before you actually continue reading this list, the very first thing that you’ll have to understand is your company’s “why”. What does this mean? Well, it means that you should know your label inside and out. This doesn’t only include things such as your target audiences or your manufacturing values, it also includes the reasons why you have created your brand in the first place.

A lot of organizations make a crucial mistake of focusing on how or what their products and/or services can be used for, but the focus should really be on the reason why you chose to do what you do. By understanding the “why”, you’ll be capable of creating a compelling and emotional narrative that focuses on people.

Keep in mind – the purpose of the entire tale isn’t to covey the benefits and perks of your products/services (that should be left for the marketing department), instead, the purpose is to bring your organization to life, in a manner that individuals can connect and relate to it. So, once you comprehend the “why”, it’ll be less complex for you to come up with a compelling one.

The Tone Needs to Be Just Right

When we say that the tone needs to be just right, we mean that the story behind your label needs to display the feelings, values, as well as experiences you want consumers to connect with your organization. No matter if your brand is fun, modern, or if it’s completely traditional, it needs to have a tone that will reflect all of your values.

Don’t Forget About Your Origins

You might not realize this, but focusing on your home location is one of the easiest ways to make an appealing and engaging brand story. Simply said, it can either be the original country of your organization’s founders or it could be the geographical location of your company.

A wide range of companies – including some huge corporations such as L’Oreal – focus on provenance. For instance, the tale can be general, one that will focus on cultural values and traditions that are tied into the perception of the country, and in the case of L’Oreal, they strive to make their trademark narrative chic and modern, just like the French streets are.

You should know that there are various companies such as DesignBro that can help you create your company’s story. How? Well, they’ll guide you through a creative briefing process where you’ll need to answer specific questions about your company, which is something that can help you with the entire creative process.

Originality is a Must!

No two companies are the same, which is why your main focus needs to be on creating an original and effective tale of your company. This means that the narrative needs to be authentic, one that will perfectly show your firm’s missions and values, while at the same time being honest and relatable.

If you simply try to sell your products while telling your story, your audience won’t be able to connect to them. Additionally, this doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be creative, it just means that your true values need to be highlighted in your storytelling and it also needs to be a true reflection of what your company has to offer to people.

Your Promises Need to Be Consistent

If there is one thing that you should take away from this article, it’s the fact that your narrative should extend beyond the “About Us” section on your website. So, in order to create an effective tale, you’ll want to include several aspects into it, including your social media presence, advertising strategies, even your logo, and motto are quite important!

To make everything effective, it’s crucial that you ensure that your promises are shown consistently over all platforms. After all, you cannot really use Facebook to tell your audiences, for example, that your product can solve their acne problem, and then share on Instagram that it might not after all. Hence, consistency and honesty is the key.

It Must Be Shareable

Last on our list, but not least important is the fact that you must ensure that your narrative is shareable. What does this mean? Basically, it means that you’ll want people to share it on different platforms. A perfect and effective story must be the central focus of your general branding strategy.

Besides telling it through words, there are other things that you could do as well, including recording interesting videos, posting photographs or motivational quotes, as well as creating taglines that will emphasize your message and overall company values and promises.

By doing so, you’ll create a perfect field for connecting with your consumers, but more importantly, you’ll make your brand shareable and relatable. A shareable story will aid you in getting word of mouth marketing, which is something that can easily help your business thrive and expand.

Conclusion

It is true, creating a story behind your brand is probably one of the most difficult and daunting processes for any business owner. However, if you choose to remember and follow some or all of the tips mentioned above, you’ll be able to make the entire creating process easier, less daunting, and more importantly, you’ll be able to create a narrative that’ll allow people to connect with your brand.

So, now that you’re aware of all the things you’ll need to think of and determine, you shouldn’t lose any more of your time. Instead, you should return to the beginning of this list and start with the first step we mentioned – which is understanding the “why” behind your organization.