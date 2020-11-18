How to Create Sports Highlights and Post Them to YouTube – 2020 Guide

Sports are a popular part of any culture. It brings together people from different generations and communities in a spirit of unity. It has become a form of relaxation and enjoyment, and people love to watch and relive these moments over and over again. But it can be cumbersome to watch whole matches again and again. Thus, sports fans go to the next best option available – the highlights. These are videos of specific portions of the game that were crucial to the match.

They cover the essential details of the game. Highlights are trendy and well-loved by the sports community. They can be used to promote games, gain sponsorship as well as removing stereotypes about individual sports and showcasing their positive sides.

It promotes feelings of brotherhood, and they come together as a community united by their shared love for the sports, teams and players. Thus, every year, different sports events take place, and the audiences wait for them eagerly and watch them with much enthusiasm.

Football is an interest and hobby of many people. Earlier, people couldn’t find time to play football and settled for watching the live games at the weekend. However, work has taken over everything, and the small-time you get as leisure time goes away with family. Then how do you keep your love for the game alive while you manage other aspects of your life?

Why are highlights important?

Highlights from an essential part of any sports and are trendy. They are very high in demand and can be well worth your time. It is so because:

The highlight videos are like throwbacks to the favourite moments of sports matches.

It provides family members as well as friends and neighbours to spend some time together and watch their favourite players one more time.

Highlight videos are immune to language barriers. Viewers from any region can enjoy them.

It can be used as the right way of promoting the sport.

It can be used as a recap before the next match and to keep the audience occupied.

It gives an excellent view of the positive aspects of a sport as well as the talents and passion of the players and the team.

How to make a highlight video?

Highlight videos are gaining more and more popularity. Making a highlight video and uploading it on YouTube can be a great medium of showcasing your dedication as well as gaining popularity and earning some money. Given below are the steps to creating your highlight video for a sporting event and uploading it on YouTube. If you are working on a tight schedule, then you need to do these things beforehand. It will save you from overcrowding your schedule as well as from compromising your focus on the video and degrading its quality in any way.

Another technique of filming for a highlight video is to film the whole match with your camera on the tripod and taking notes of the critical moments you would want on your highlight video. Through this process, you will have to put more efforts into the editing process and go through hours worth of footage to choose the ones that you wish to use. Another alternative technique of this process is to use the audio. You can use the noise of the cheers of the audience to guide you to the most memorable and highlight moments and pick them out. It will be easier to compare, but there is a high risk of missing some parts that you might have preferred.

Get Your Equipment Ready

You must assemble all your filming equipment a day before the event. It is to avoid any emergencies and ensure you are fully prepared for the game. The equipment may include a camera, extra batteries, a tripod, battery charger, etc.

Learn Video Editing

You must learn video editing beforehand and familiarise yourself with the software and the various concepts. It will save you from a time crunch later on and will also provide you with a few helpful insights while filming.

Decide on the graphics

It might not seem like a significant thing to do before the filming. But it can help you with choosing different techniques and methods on how to film the video. You can choose the templates and music you will be using. You can also find the appropriate music if you want to use any.

Filming the Video

The main challenge of making a good highlight video is to turn hours worth of footage into a two-minute clip. At the same time, it should be eye-catching and impressive. There are different ways to filming for a highlight video. They are:

Filming each play individually and later sort through them and pick the ones that have highlights and that you wish to use. Filming the whole game and taking notes throughout the game of the critical parts that can be assembled later during the editing.

Editing the Video

Once you have a video recording of all the important moment, you can use any video editing software to compile them into a great highlight video. You can add and remove parts of it according to your preference and knowledge. Working on the graphics and templates will finally produce the resulting video.

Uploading to YouTube

Once your video is ready, you can upload it to YouTube. For this, you need to create a YouTube channel. It is quite simple to do that. Once you follow through the process and create your channel, you can easily upload your video to your YouTube channel and benefit from it.

Conclusion

Creating a highlight takes a lot of effort, but the final product and the appreciation it will receive will certainly make it worth it. These videos can even gain you, sponsors and benefactors.