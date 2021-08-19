How to Create an Android Wallpaper App Without Coding

We probably aren’t aware of how dependant on new technology we are, as we easily overlook the fact that we cannot imagine a day going by without using at least our smartphones. Of course, the primary reason why that’s the case is that we need it for work, as most things are done online, but it’s much more than that, as watching videos, video chatting, or simply browsing the net because we don’t have anything better to do, or at least we think is what we usually do. Knowing this, it’s no wonder why there is so much talk about how significant physical activity is for our well-being, but that’s a topic for some other time.

Of course, living in this digital era also comes with many perks, as every info, everything we want to know more about is easily found, and furthermore, the new jobs, the new opportunities seem endless. One of those opportunities from which you also make money is in developing apps. Okay, it’s not like one can easily manage to do so without any previous coding knowledge, but there are some things for which you don’t need it. Take wallpapers, for example, as we all love good photos, and wallpapers are basically that, a high-quality picture we place for our smartphone background. This is just one option, and usage of wallpapers is actually pretty vast, so if you ever wondered and wanted to learn more about how to create the wallpaper on your own, without coding, of course, you came to the right place, as we will now present several ways to do so.

Planning

The very first step of everything someone tries and wants to do is planning. While in this stage, even if something gets overlooked, it can be adjusted and modified. First, it is important to choose which different features we want to offer to our clients so that we can stand out from the competition. The first thing to do is to create an app that will be suitable for both Android and iOS users because no one likes limitations, and it is much better to do it in the beginning than to add another option later. Write down every thought that crosses your mind because this is an important phase of creating an app, and there is no such thing as a stupid idea. Good planning will make the whole job much easier because you will have everything written on a list and find a solution for every possible problem.

Security

In order to avoid the situation where we create an amazing wallpaper app, but someone steals our rights because of poor security, it is crucial to make it secure at the moment it is created. You may think that it is not that important, and it is okay to finish that step in the end when everything is over, but trust us, it is better to do it at the beginning because it can prevent many future problems. If you are not sure how to secure the app, find an expert who will finish this significant job and leave you more time to think about other important features of the app.

Cloud technology

Once a wallpaper app is created, you need to expect many users, which should not get overlooked as when there is a large number of users, that requires a significant amount of memory. Sometimes it can be difficult to provide them the amount of memory they need, especially if you decide to use non-cloud platforms because there are many other things to think about, and one additional thing is not a great idea. Because of that, you should go with cloud technology and provide users as much memory as they need. It is also a great option because every data is stored online, and you and app users can access their projects even when it comes to app disasters.

Reviewing

Before you show your wallpaper app to possible customers, it is crucial to test it. Reviewing has two phases, and these phases are verification and validation. When it comes to verification, our main goal is to find possible mistakes and defects as soon as possible and to fix them before publishing the app. It is crucial to check every part of the app, and in this situation, we will probably need help from experienced reviewers. Validation comes after verification, and it implies testing the app on different devices and making sure that everything works properly. Once we are sure that we created a program that can be used from every device, we are ready to publish it and wait for its success.

Final thoughts

Creating a wallpaper app without coding is not that difficult, and every person can do it with a little learning and practicing. The great thing for those people who don’t want to start from the very beginning is the possibility to find a reliable online builder and start their journey in app development. There are many of them, and it can be difficult to choose the best one, but if you know what you want and check the benefits these builders offer, it will be easy to make that decision. Some of the benefits are customizing wallpaper by adding a name, date, or some other significant mark, or even creating a live wallpaper or the one made of multiple photos.

The options for creating are numerous, and all we need is our imagination and a little creativity, and we are ready to go. Besides all the creative options, probably the main benefit is the possibility to earn some money from our wallpapers, and if we are creative enough, it can be a great way to get some extra money while doing something we like. If you do not know where to start, Andromo offers numerous options for beginners, and everything you need to do is choose the niche, find the best icon for your app, create and promote it, so check it, and you will not be disappointed.