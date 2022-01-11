7 Early Signs Your Home Needs Crawl Space Mold Removal

As a homeowner, chances are your goal is to keep your property and home in the best shape possible. This can be a full-time job as there are so many potential threats looming to our spaces. You have to be vigilant and aware of any potential problems so you can try to remedy them as quickly as possible.

One of the most common threats to homes is mold, which is also very difficult to spot making it an even bigger problem. Mold generally hides in unseen places and spreads like wildfire to the point where you may need crawl space mold removal.

Luckily, there are some tell-tell signs when there is a mold infestation so you can get things handled. We’ve put together a list of the top seven signs that you may need an inspection or professional removal services. It is strongly suggested that you hire a professional crawl space removal service like www.sedonawaterproofing.com.

Wallpaper or Paint Peeling

Once installed correctly on the wall, wallpaper and paint shouldn’t have any problems staying in place for years to come. If you start to notice that there are inconsistencies on the wall, it may be a sign of excess water behind it.

Those signs can include bubbles, wavy areas, or even completely peeling off. This happens when the moisture causes the adhesive quality to break down and lose its ability to stick to the wall. It normally starts in one area and then will spread from that starting point outwards, so watch for even the smallest imperfections on your walls.

While not an automatic sign of mold per se, extra moisture is the perfect breeding ground for mold so you should order an inspection as soon as you can.

Discoloration on Walls or Floors

The complete breakdown of anything you have on the walls isn’t the only way your walls will tell you there’s a mold problem. Sometimes it shows up in a simple area of discoloration.

These often happen on the ceiling when there’s been extra water above. You’ll begin to notice a dark shape evolving where the water is sitting and the mold is growing. As time goes on, it will get larger and darker if it’s not taken care of. A similar situation can also happen on walls, baseboards, or even the floors themselves.

Crawl space mold will affect the lower areas of the walls, so take a few extra minutes to inspect those places on a regular basis.

Dark Spots in Grout

The mold that starts down in the crawl space can move its way up into other areas of your home if given enough time.

So, while not as common, darker spots in your grout can indicate mold that’s not coming from the bathroom itself. Look for patches where it won’t come clean, even after vigorous cleaning. After looking for the source in the room, it’s a good idea to call the professionals for basement mold removal.

Lasting Musty Smell

A sure sign that you’re in need of mold remediation services is if you have a constant musty smell throughout a space that you can’t get rid of. The smell is distinct and recognizable, it can really only be described as stale and damp.

Once you notice the smell, it’s a good idea to try some simple remedies to see if you can get rid of it.

If there really is a mold infestation in your crawl space, the smell won’t go away and will likely only continue to get stronger. The sign of a bad smell taking over your home means the mold has grown to a significant level and you’ll need to move quickly.

Trouble Breathing

Failing to get the removal of crawl space mold done in a timely manner can not only cause physical damage to your home but can also lead to some serious health concerns.

The biggest issue that comes from prolonged mold exposure is difficulty breathing. This can feel like worsened asthma or allergy symptoms that just won’t go away. It means the mold has gotten into your lungs and the infection is making it hard for the organs to do their job.

When you’re experiencing lasting symptoms with no explanation, get a mold inspection done.

Headache or Cold Symptoms

Not all mold-induced health symptoms are as prominent and stunning as having a hard time breathing. Sometimes, exposure to mold over a long time simply makes you not feel well all the time.

It could look like a constant dull headache, achy joints and muscles, or other cold-like symptoms.

The key to knowing if they may be linked to a moldy crawl space is if they continue for a long period of time without any relief. They likely won’t come and go (since the mold isn’t doing that) and won’t respond to attempts at treatment.

Previous Flooding

When you’ve had any kind of flooding or unexpected excess water in your crawl space, or even if you just suspect water may have gotten in, you should check if you need mold remediation.

Mold can cause such serious problems if not taken care of quickly. It’s worth the time and effort to get an inspection done if you think there’s even a chance of a mold issue just to be sure. This way you won’t have to wait until you have some of the negative side effects start popping up.

A professional inspection can help ease your stress and help you feel confident in the status of your home.

Signs You Need Crawl Space Mold Removal

When you have a good understanding of how mold shows up in a home, you have a greater chance of being able to spot it fast! This hopefully will mean you can avoid some of the major side effects and save yourself that hassle of a long, expensive remedy project.

Once you encounter a sign of mold, it’s important to call in a professional, experienced crawl space mold removal team. They’ll be able to get everything cleaned up and back to a healthy place as quickly as possible.

If you’re in need of any mold inspections or removal services, contact your local professional today to schedule an appointment!