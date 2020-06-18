Crafty+ Vaporizer – 2020 Review

Vaping is the new cool thing, and it’s pretty safe to say that so many people transitioned to it because it’s so much healthier than traditional smoking. In almost every country, smoking is forbidden in places such as restaurants and bars, but vaping is completely allowed and even encouraged due to the beautiful aromas.

We know that it’s quite difficult to get rid of your smoking habits, especially if you want to do it in a short period, but it’s so much easier to achieve this if you try vaping. A lot of smokers are putting down the option to try a vape at least once, simply because they think that the experience is nothing even close to “the real deal”, but this is where they’re mistaking.

In today’s article, we’re going to talk about a product called Crafty+ Vaporizer, which we think is a great choice for both beginners and advanced vape users. We have a lot to tell you, so let’s not keep this introduction any longer than what it needs to be and jump straight into the content. Here’s what you need to know.

Style and looks

Compared to some other products, the style of this one is not as minimalistic as we would want it to be, but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s still pretty good looking. Depending on your style, this can be a great fit or a total miss, but let us explain why.

The color of this item is black, and the name of the brand as well as the two buttons that you can find on it come in orange. If you happen to combine these two colors in your style often, then incorporating this shouldn’t be an issue at all. There are some things that we would change, but it’s pretty solid if we’re being objective.

Size and shape

It’s not the largest vaping device that you can find, but it’s not small as well. The dimensions are 11,3cm by 5,7cm by 3,2cm, and it weighs about 120g. This makes it pretty easy to handle because it’s not small and it cannot slip away from your hand easily, but you’ll feel it when carrying in your pocket, which is also a good thing because you know it’s there.

The shape is pretty unique, but it’s well designed and it allows you to do everything that you need to do with just one hand, meaning that you can use it while driving or while doing anything else with your other one. The surface of it makes it very easy to grip, so you shouldn’t worry about it falling on the ground and breaking. You can take a look at the design at hazesmokeshop.ca if you’re interested, as well as a few other statistics. Feel free to check them out.

Functionality

When it’s time to put an end to that urge you have, you’re relying on a device that can heat up very quickly, and fortunately for you, that’s exactly what the Crafty+ Vaporizer has to offer. Functionality is very important in a vaping device, and this one comes with a power that can be adjusted between 100 V and 240 V. Depending on your needs, the temperature can range from 104F to 410F, which is quite a broad range offering you a lot of flexibility. If you feel inexperienced or “unsafe” for any reason when it comes to manually adjust the temps, you can use the three presets that come out of the box.

The most important part however comes when we take a look at the battery, which in this case is a solid one that lasts for forty minutes non-stop use. This ensures that you never run out of energy when you need it the most, and it will allow you to have full six vaping sessions before it goes off. Charging is also really fast and easy. Charging is done through a USB cable, which allows you to fill up that battery life almost everywhere.

Smartphone app access

The creators of the Crafty+ Vaporizer are taking things one step further, so they decided to make a smartphone application that allows you to monitor, set, and adjust your temps for the perfect user experience. The great thing about this product is that if you are not a fan of the app, or you don’t use your smartphone a lot in general, you don’t have to rely on it for your device to keep on working perfectly. If you are a techy person and you want to utilize your device to the fullest, you’re free to do so by installing and using the app frequently.

Comparison with other products

When we compare the Crafty+ Vaporizer to other popular vaping products that we have on the market, we find it to be quite better in a few fields, but as we mentioned above, the only thing that we would like to change a bit is the design.

For the price that you pay, which is currently $329, you’re getting solid performance, decent looks, and overall quality and durable device. You can use it with many different substances, which is not the case with other products, and it’s an overall great device for those who love being on the road a lot.

It might be a bit larger to what you are already used to if you’ve owned any vaping devices previously, but you’ll get used to it pretty quickly considering that the design is made entirely for functionality.

Conclusion

We know that a lot of you care about the design of your vaping device, but this product is really interesting because it can be a perfect fit for your style if you happen to combine the black and orange colors a lot. If not, it’s still a relatively nice-looking device, although some might find the look to be a bit more “complicated” than it should.

The Crafty+ Vaporizer comes with a smartphone app that makes it stand out a bit compared to other models on the market, and it’s made entirely for functionality and longevity, meaning that you won’t be disappointed in it shortly. The price is also fair for what you’re getting.