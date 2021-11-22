Simple solution for dealing with the limitations of CR2 Image Format Files

Canon Raw Version 2 is the image file format designed specifically for Canon Cameras to store the digital photos in RAW form. The abbreviation for Canon Raw Version 2 is CR2. It is a large, uncompressed file with a high-quality format grounded on TIFF specifications. CR2 and TIFF contain lots of data that allows achieving more defined photographs. Unlike TIFF, the CR2 file extension needs to be processed using specific or exclusive Canon software.

Professional photographers use the CR2 format to gain the highest quality images. CR2 file to JPG conversion software is needed to post-process the captured images.

JPG is the most popular format used because of its accessibility, smaller size, and convenience. JPG format is used when plenty of images have to be shared or downloaded. If you are not interested or don’t know the post-processing of images then capture them in JPG. If you are an experienced photographer with memory card space limitation on your camera or have to share them instantly then shoot in JPG itself.

Alternatively, a RAW file allows capturing the right colors, lifting details from dark shadows, controlling sharpness, correcting exposure, as well as reducing noise. HD images captured can be edited in JPG but the quality of the result will differ. RAW format shooting from your Canon camera gives a chance for better detailing and fixing accidental over or underexposed photographs during post-processing. You get the best results. Below are the pros and cons of the CR2 file format.

Advantages of CR2 file format

Technically, all the photos clicked are initially in a RAW format even if you use JPG. Sensors contain images in RAW first and then automatically the pictures get converted into JPG.

CR2 format records 14 bits and so fewer details get lost. The format is perfect for storing the photo’s originality necessary for post-processing. Besides the color shades, CR2 offers multiple advantages.

Over or underexposed CR2 images give better chance for recovery.

Photographers can make modifications to black and white CR2 images during post-processing, especially the contrast, brightness, white balance, gamma correction, and finer tweaks.

During post-processing, photographers can adjust color space as it is not saved in pictures using CR2 format.

During compression CR2 photographs never lose their quality.

CR2 pictures allow intricate and better refining processes.

CR2 photos can be used as authenticity and ownership evidence.

CR2 files are used in 3D modeling because of their capability to contain abundant detail and are high resolution.

Challenges and limitations of using CR2 format

Long & bulky

CR2 files are bulky as they hold plenty of information associated with the photographs. Sending bulky files via email is generally impossible. Even if you zip them they don’t compress, so sending or receiving CR2 files is challenging.

Uses more storage

CR format consumes plenty of storage space because of the amount of information associated with the images, it stores. It becomes an issue, especially when you are functioning with a system having limited storage space.

Compatibility issue

CR2 files are not compatible with every operating system. Therefore users need specialized tools to open these files for editing. Editing tools like Adobe Photoshop are expensive, so everyone cannot afford them. Windows 10 is the latest operating system that allows CR2file access but editing is not possible.

Reasons to convert CR2 image files to JPG

The size of .cr2 image files makes it necessary to convert them into .jpg for post-processing.

Even if you desire to post or email .cr2 files converting them into .jpg makes it easy.

CR2 compatibility issue makes it necessary to convert .cr2 into .jpg.

JPG format is more manageable and compatible with a majority of editing programs.

Simple solution for dealing with the limitations of CR2 Image Format Files

You cannot convert CR2 to JPG manually, but browser-based converters are available. These are great for photographers, who have space constraints on the camera’s hard drive and wish to convert a few files instantly. Besides, a good internet connection is also needed to upload the .cr2 images and download .jpg files.

reaConverter is a user-friendly conversion software with rich features like –

You can apply standardized solutions and process multiple image files at the same time.

Batch conversion & editing allows saving your effort and time.

Choose an interaction template for processed items management.

You can work with a maximum of 651 file formats of different kinds including RAW, antiquated, and specific ones for special programs.

Use crop, resize and rotate, etc. to edit the files.

Perform extensive editing tasks on multiple image files in a single operation as well as save the selected setting for future use.

Steps to convert

Download the software and install it. The interface is simple and you will understand it’s working within a few minutes. Start the program Choose or drag & drop the CR2 file/s you need to convert. Batch conversion is allowed, which eliminates the monotonous repetitive conversion task of each or every 3 to 4 files at a time. Choose the location you want to save the JPG converted files using ‘Saving Options’. You also get the chance to use editing tools as needed and save. Choose the output format among the huge list. Press ‘Start’ and conversion begins. Download the converted file on completion.

It is helpful software for graphic editors and photographers. Install the trial version and try it before buying the full version.

When to convert, and when is conversion not a good idea?

It is wise to take the CR2 image file backup before conversion. RAW files are high quality, so changes made to them will not impact the quality as well as you can undo the entire post-processing edits if necessary.

If you email files for post-processing then send them in CR2 RAW format. Alternatively, if you email it to clients for a review, then convert the .cr2 into .jpg. The clients will be able to easily access the .jpg file because it is a popular format that operates flawlessly on every device and operating system.