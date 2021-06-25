How Did COVID-19 Impact Online Casinos in New Zealand 

There is hardly an industry that has not been affected by the COVID-19. People began to wear masks, keep their distance, and fulfil other requirements to protect themselves and their loved ones. Some sporting events have been suspended, which has also had a big effect.

Nevertheless, online gambling is one of the few industries that became more popular during the pandemic. Although it has had some problems in New Zealand, new research suggests that local punters are returning to their favourite slot machines. The pandemic and the isolation that followed have provoked an increase in visitors to gaming resources and casino websites.

Many iGaming providers have found new active customers who want to win real money while sitting at home in isolation. Nevertheless, Covid-19 has changed some rules, creating new trends that you should know about.

More casino operators appeared

As soon as the pandemic began, the gambling market exploded with available offerings. New gaming resources appeared one after another because they realised how many people would look there for a way to make money. Because of the increased number of gaming rooms, local players began to spend more money on bets and in 2020, the total amount was $252 million.

However, not all operators could get licenses quickly, so from time to time, gamblers came across dubious platforms without proper licensing and security. Be careful when choosing a casino for betting. Make sure it runs a transparent and honest business with timely payments.

More mobile betting

Because of COVID-19, the mobile form of gambling has maintained its position in the market. Even from home, users are betting and spinning the reels via smartphones and tablets because it’s convenient.

There are several alternatives: play through an adaptive website directly in your browser or take advantage of native apps. In the first case, you don’t have to go through the download and installation phase, although the sites are very sensitive to any fluctuations in Internet speed. It takes a little longer to set up a game app, but in return, you get the convenience and 24/7 access to your favourite games.

Some casinos do not work on mobile, while others only offer a responsive website or app. Before you start playing, check the mobile casinos on PokiesGo to make sure that the operator meets your requirements and that you will be able to play. While there are many casinos in the New Zealand market, not all of them are equally good. Therefore, also check what bonuses the casino gives, the number of games and which payment systems the casino supports.

More bonuses

As we said before, the number of new casinos increased during the pandemic. This led to more competition for players’ attention. The best way to attract new customers is to offer them generous bonuses. This approach is used in many gaming resources, so NZ gamblers can always choose the best offer.

Before Covid-19, most casinos offered the standard 100% Welcome Bonus. But because of increasing competition, they started to play big, offering 200% or even 300% to new clients. The no deposit bonus became more popular too. It gives customers the opportunity to play and win real money without a deposit.

Loyalty programs have become an integral part. It motivates players with more generous rewards on their progress on the website.

Developers didn’t stop their work

The number of active gamblers is increasing rapidly, and there are not enough games that they find on the Internet. They need new emotions and big wins. In 2020, didn’t stop expanding their portfolios, so you will have a great variety of gaming products.

Did COVID-19 have an impact on the manufacturers’ race? It’s unlikely. Microgaming, Play’n Go, NetEnt, Booongo, and Habanero still hold the lead. Nevertheless, young studios began to release equally high-quality projects. Every month you will meet more and more slots and table games that unambiguously meet modern standards.

Gambling has survived the pandemic

The pandemic has had a major impact on many industries. As far as gambling is concerned, the situation looks better than in other areas. Of course, land-based establishments were forced to close because they could not serve customers. However, many New Zealand enthusiasts found salvation on the Internet, where dozens of gaming resources are available. COVID-19 has launched several trends in this area, such as:

More virtual casinos.

Generous bonuses to attract customers.

A mobile approach.

In fact, such changes have benefited the business and the players themselves, who now have access to many gaming rooms, improved bonuses, games, and other options. The pandemic is slowly subsiding, and people are returning to normal life, although gambling is still a good income for many of them.