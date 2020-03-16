Courtney Stodden Snaps Some Spicy Pics To Celebrate Her Divorce

Courtney Stodden is celebrating her new hairdo!

The 25-year-old shared some very racy pics of herself in lingerie as she flaunted her new, shorter blond locks. “All this stress and now I’m divorced. Nothing like new hair to mend the soul right ladies? #newhair.”

In 2018, Stodden shared her own #MeToo experience on The Tomorrow Show, revealing she was sexually abused twice when she was 19. It happened while on a break with then-husband 59-year old Doug Hutchison whom she married when she was only 16 years old.

Last week Courtney paid tribute to Malala, Maya Angelou, Dylan Farrow, Rose McGowan, Demi Lovato and others, writing their names on her naked body for International Women’s Day.

All photos were later deleted.